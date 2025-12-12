Court dismisses ex-minister’s no-case submission in N33.8b fraud suit

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a no-case submission filed by former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, ruling that he must enter a defence in the N33.8 billion fraud case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice James Omotosho, in his ruling, held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case sufficient to require explanations from the defendant.



He stressed, however, that Mamman remains presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Mamman, appointed Minister of Power in 2019 by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and relieved of his duties in 2021, is standing trial on a 12-count amended charge.



The EFCC alleged that he conspired with officials of the ministry and private companies to “indirectly convert” N33.8 billion allocated for the Zungeru and Mambilla hydropower projects. He has pleaded not guilty.



The anti-graft agency closed its case after calling 17 witnesses and tendering 43 exhibits. Mamman, subsequently, sought to be discharged, arguing that the evidence led by the EFCC was weak and incapable of securing a conviction.



But the EFCC countered in a written address that the testimonies of PW1 to PW17, alongside the documents tendered, were strong enough to justify calling the former minister to enter his defence. Justice Omotosho aligned with the prosecution’s position.