Court disqualifies APC’s Bayelsa deputy governorship candidate

By Dennis Erezi
12 November 2019   |   12:07 pm

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday disqualified the Bayelsa State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Biobarakuma Degi from participating in the election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled that Degi’s nomination form contained false information.

In his judgement, he said Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in relation to his educational qualifications and went ahead to depose to an affidavit to correct the discrepancies. The judge held that all his documents bore different names.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) instituted the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1101/2019 against the APC deputy governorship candidate.

The governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, November 16.


In this article:
APCBayelsa governorship electionBiobarakuma DegiPDP
