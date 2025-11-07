Court fixes Nov 20 for judgment as Kanu declines to open defence in terrorism trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed 20 November for judgement in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Justice James Omotosho announced the date on Friday following Kanu’s decision not to open his defence after the six days allotted to him by the court elapsed.

The judge held that the defendant had been given sufficient opportunity to present his case and could not later claim denial of his constitutional right to a fair hearing.

“Having failed to utilise the opportunity granted to him to conduct his defence, the defendant cannot claim to have been denied his rights under the law,” Justice Omotosho ruled.

The court had earlier set aside six days for Kanu’s defence after the prosecution closed its case. However, Kanu, who has been in detention since his re-arrest in 2021, chose to waive the right to defend himself against the charges filed by the Federal Government.

The case, which has drawn national and international attention, concerns allegations of terrorism and incitement against the IPOB leader, which he denies.

Judgment in the matter will be delivered on 20 November