Court issues contempt notice to EFCC boss over seized property

A Federal High Court in Abuja has warned the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about the consequences of his continued failure to comply with its October 31 judgment ordering the anti-graft agency to immediately release 27 houses it wrongly seized on the assumption that they were acquired with proceeds of crime.

The warning was contained in a Form 48 issued on Tuesday by the court’s Registrar and addressed directly to the EFCC boss.

It read: “To the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Plot 301/302, Institute and Research Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja.

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court, made on 31st October, 2025, which ordered you to immediately release the property documents to the property owners/respondents in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, you will be guilty of contempt of court.

“A copy of the said order of court, which was earlier served on you, is hereby annexed for ease of reference.

“This court has been informed that even as of today, Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the property documents to the property owners/respondents.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the order forthwith, or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

The EFCC had, on March 13, obtained an ex parte interim forfeiture order against the 27 properties located across the country, and which the court ordered it to publish within 14 days for interested parties to appear and show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Following its publication of the interim forfeiture order on April 4, James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, claimed ownership of 26 of the properties, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo showed interest in House No. 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Okwete, Jamec Ltd and Oladapo objected to EFCC’s subsequent application for final forfeiture of the properties.

In a judgment on October 31, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik upheld the objection; dismissed EFCC’s application for final forfeiture; vacated the earlier order for interim forfeiture, and ordered the commission to immediately release the properties.

In the October 31 judgment, the judge said, based on her analysis of the evidence presented before the court, “I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo being a person interested in House No. 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the applicant (EFCC) has informed the court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause, stands substantiated in its entirety.”

She added: “Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025 to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/its documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT , to Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo, respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture, along with the corresponding responses filed, are now otiose. I so hold.”