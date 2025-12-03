Court issues contempt notice to EFCC chair over 27 seized houses

The EFCC has said that it will appeal the judgment made by a Bayelsa court against its chairman, Ola Olukoyede

A Federal High Court in Abuja has warned the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged failure to comply with its October 31 judgment ordering the immediate release of 27 houses wrongly seized on suspicion of being acquired with proceeds of crime.

The warning was contained in a Form 48 issued on Tuesday by the court’s Registrar and addressed directly to the EFCC Chairman. It stated:

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court, made on 31st October, 2025, which ordered you to immediately release the property documents to the property owners/respondents in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

The EFCC had obtained an ex-parte interim forfeiture order on March 13, 2025, for the 27 properties located across the country, with instructions to publish the order for interested parties to appear and show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited.

Following the publication in Punch newspaper on April 4, James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, claimed ownership of 26 properties, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo claimed House No. 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The court, in its October 31 judgment, upheld the objections by Okwete, Jamec, and Oladapo, dismissed EFCC’s application for final forfeiture, vacated the interim forfeiture order, and ordered the immediate release of the properties. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik stated:

“Based on my analysis of the evidence, I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit. Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo, being person interested in House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT… Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025… Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/its documents.”

Lawyer to Okwete and Jamec Ltd, Serekowei Larry (SAN), wrote to the EFCC Chairman on November 27, 2025, raising concerns about the commission’s failure to comply with the judgment. Larry noted:

“On 14th November, 2025, the judgment order was served on your good office and nothing was done to obey it. On 26th November, 2025, the Federal High Court through its Enforcement Unit… proceeded to your office to execute the judgment, which simply required your office to hand over the title documents… In straight words, your office refused to do so, thereby blatantly disobeying the said judgment… We anticipate your positive reaction within reasonable time before we take further steps.”

The court has directed EFCC to comply immediately or face contempt proceedings.