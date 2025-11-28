Court orders release of 27 houses seized by EFCC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release 27 houses wrongly seized by the commission.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik issued the order while giving judgment in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025 filed by the EFCC.

The EFCC had, on 13 March, obtained an ex-parte interim forfeiture order against the 27 properties, which it claimed were acquired from proceeds of unlawful acts.

Following its publication of the interim forfeiture order in the Punch newspaper on 4 April, as ordered by the court, James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, claimed ownership of 26 of the properties, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo showed interest in House No. 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Okwete, Jamec Ltd, and Oladapo objected to the EFCC’s subsequent application for final forfeiture of the properties and, in a judgment on 31 October, Justice Abdulmalik upheld their objection, dismissed the EFCC’s application for final forfeiture, vacated the earlier order for interim forfeiture, and ordered the commission to immediately release the properties.

In the 31 October judgment, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik said, based on her analysis of the evidence presented before the court, “I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo, being the person interested in House No. 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the applicant (EFCC) has informed court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause stands substantiated in its entirety.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of forfeiture granted on 13 March 2025 to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex-parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties and their documents to the property owner/respondent, and House No. 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, to Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture, along with the corresponding responses filed, are now otiose. I so hold,” Justice Abdulmalik said.

However, the lawyer to Okwete and Jamec Ltd, Serekowei Larry, SAN, has written to the Chairman of the EFCC, complaining about the commission’s alleged failure to comply with the judgment.

The 27 November letter, written by Larry on behalf of Okwete and Jamec Ltd, reads: “We write as counsel to Mr James Okwete and his company, Jamec West Africa Ltd, ‘the property owners,’ to formally apprise you of the events that have followed this case since 31 October 2025, when judgment was given against you.

“As indicated above, judgment was given by the Federal High Court, coram: Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, on Friday 31 October 2025, in the presence of your counsel, led by Maryam Hayatudeen, Esq.

“On 14 November 2025, the judgment order was served on your good office and nothing was done to obey it.

“On 26 November 2025, the Federal High Court, through its Enforcement Unit led by Mrs Lilian Amenger, proceeded to your office to execute the judgment, which simply required your office to hand over the title documents of the properties, subject matter of the suit, to the officials of the court.

“In straight words, your office refused to do so, thereby blatantly disobeying the said judgment, which in its penultimate paragraph used the words ‘the immediate release.’

“In any regime, let alone a democracy, it would be the height of it if judgments of court are blatantly disobeyed. We, however, want to believe that you are not aware of what happened; hence this letter.

“We anticipate your positive reaction within a reasonable time before we take further steps.”