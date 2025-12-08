Court refuses Kanu’s motion for transfer from Sokoto correctional centre

The Federal High Court in Abuja declined to grant a motion ex parte filed by IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Kanu, through the Legal Aid Council, had approached the court with an ex parte application requesting an order directing the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to immediately transfer him from Sokoto to either the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or the Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.

In the alternative, he asked to be transferred to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, including Suleja or Keffi, to enable him to pursue his appeal effectively.

However, Justice James Omotosho on Monday declined the request, ruling that such an order could not be granted without hearing from the Federal Government.

The judge directed Kanu to convert the ex parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties to allow a fair hearing.

Justice Omotosho subsequently fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.

More to follow…