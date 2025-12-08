Court stops sale of Embraer jet, orders defendants to show cause

High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Bwari has issued an interim order restraining Galactic Aviation Limited and two others from selling an Embraer EMB-145LR aircraft identified as 5N-BZM.

Justice M. A. Madugu granted the order on Friday, 2025, after hearing an ex parte application filed by the claimant, Reekers Engineering and Construction Limited.

The claimant, through its counsel, Mr Azeez Taiwo Hassan (SAN), had filed and argued the motion ex parte in a suit marked FCT/HC/BW/CV/391/2025.

The claimant, Reekers Engineering and Construction Limited, instituted the suit against Galactic Aviation Limited, Mr Abdullahi Ahmed, NG Eagle Airline Limited, and the Honourable Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development as the first to fourth respondents, respectively.

However, in his ruling on the application, Justice Magudu granted the application, restrained the first to third defendants, Galactic Aviation Limited, Mr Abdullahi Ahmed, and NG Eagle Airline Limited, from putting up for sale or selling the aircraft with Manufacturer Serial Number 14500842 and engine serial numbers ESN 25606 and ESN 25831.

The court noted that the aircraft had allegedly not been fully paid for by the first and second defendants. Justice Madugu also ordered the defendants to show cause within seven days why key prayers in the claimant’s motion ex parte should not be granted. The court subsequently adjourned for heating to December 16, 2026.