Court strikes out FG’s criminal charges against Senator Natasha

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday struck out the criminal charges instituted by the Federal Government against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following the withdrawal of the case by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Court records showed that the AGF filed a Notice of Discontinuance, bringing to an end the criminal defamation and related charges against the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The development effectively closed a legal case that had attracted intense public attention and sparked national debate over freedom of expression and political accountability.

The charges arose from comments allegedly made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan during a televised interview.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, had been pending before the court for several months. The notice of discontinuance, dated December 12, 2025, was formally brought to the attention of the court at the resumed hearing.

Presiding judge, Justice C. N. Oji, acknowledged the filing and struck out the case accordingly. In brief remarks, the judge observed that the withdrawal underscored the importance of restraint in the exercise of prosecutorial powers, particularly in matters with significant public and political implications. He expressed hope that the decision would strengthen respect for the rule of law and promote democratic stability.

Counsel to the Federal Government confirmed the development in open court, stating that the decision to discontinue the prosecution was taken in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. According to the prosecution, the withdrawal was guided by the broader interest of justice and the need to preserve public confidence in the legal system.

Reacting after the court session, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the outcome as a vindication of her position and a reaffirmation of her faith in the judiciary. She said the ruling demonstrated that the rule of law remains the cornerstone of Nigeria’s democracy, adding that she would remain focused on her legislative duties and service to the people of Kogi Central.

She also expressed appreciation to her legal team and supporters for their steadfast backing throughout the proceedings.

The case had generated widespread controversy, with several civil society organisations, legal commentators, and political observers criticising the charges as an attempt to suppress free speech and political dissent. Its striking out is expected to renew discussions on the limits of criminal prosecution in political discourse and the appropriate use of state power in a democratic society.