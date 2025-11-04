Court threatens to foreclose Kanu if he fails to open defence

A Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has threatened to foreclose on the detained self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, should he fail to enter a defence in his ongoing trial for alleged terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho issued the threat on Tuesday after Kanu failed, for the fourth time, to enter his defence after the prosecution closed its case and the court overruled his no-case submission.

Justice Omotosho said that should Kanu fail to open his defence on November 5, he would be deemed to have waived his right to do so.

The court had, on October 27, adjourned till November 4 for Kanu to either file his final written address or open his defence.

At the resumption of proceedings on Tuesday, Kanu, who is conducting his case independently after dismissing his legal team, stated that he had not filed a final written address as ordered by the court but had instead filed a motion and a supporting affidavit.

Kanu said he would not enter any defence because he was convinced that there was no valid charge, known to any extant law, pending against him.

He threatened not to return to detention and demanded that he be set free and allowed to go home immediately because, according to him, there was no valid charge against which he should be further subjected to trial.

Responding, prosecuting lawyer Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) faulted the competence of the fresh court documents filed by Kanu, arguing that they were not properly filed.

Awomolo urged the court to desist from further indulging the defendant, who he claimed was only interested in wasting the court’s time.

He urged the court to deem the documents recently filed by Kanu as his final written address, to order the parties to adopt the final addresses, and to adjourn for judgement.

Justice Omotosho, in his ruling, said the documents recently filed by Kanu were in order and would be considered at the time of judgement.

The judge stated that, having taken judicial notice that the defendant is not a lawyer, he should be given an opportunity to consult a lawyer and get the necessary support.

Justice Omotosho proceeded to adjourn till November 5 for the defendant to either enter his defence or be deemed to have waived his right to do so.