Crawford University Alumni plans digital transformation in 2026

The newly inaugurated Crawford University Global Alumni Association (CRUGAA) has pledged an ambitious digitisation plan that aims to unite every Crawford graduate across the world under a secure, technology-driven alumni network.

The proposed Crawford Alumni Digital Ecosystem will house a verified alumni registry, digital ID cards, mentorship guilds, career and vendor hubs, event trackers, and a real-time finance dashboard.

CRUGAA was inaugurated at 20th anniversary celebration of Crawford University on November 4, 2025. Crawford’s global alumni body, which was formally inaugurated during the university’s Anniversary Dinner and Awards Night, has the presence of the university’s management team, including the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Solomon Makinde; Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Adegbenga Aladegbola; Registrar, Mrs. Caroline Ogunshakin; Bursar, Mr. Gabriel Ngburuka; and the University Librarian, Dr. Nwaogu Humphrey Oguchinalu.

Also present was the Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Taiwo Oyeneye.Speaking during the 20th Convocation Ceremony, the association’s first president, Mr. Victor Oluwafemi Adeniji, said the digital push is geared toward transparency, accountability, and fostering a sense of belonging across generations.

He said CRUGAA also plans to expand global and local alumni chapters, creating active hubs across Africa, Europe, North America, and other regions.

Adeniji noted that these chapters will serve as cultural and impact centers, offering mentorship, professional connections, and collaborative opportunities.

He also stated that the diaspora alumni are expected to play a particularly influential role by acting as cultural ambassadors and bridging international career networks for younger graduates.

Adeniji emphasised that the association’s mandate goes beyond ceremonial gatherings, focusing instead on building systems that “connect, empower, and uplift” generations of Crawford graduates

“Our alumni are not just witnesses of this journey; we are the builders of its next chapter,” Adeniji declared, The new administration’s agenda is ambitious yet clear: digitize alumni relations, expand global chapters, and create an alumni-driven fund that will empower students, strengthen the university’s structure, and sustain Crawford’s mission well beyond its 20th year.

At the core of CRUGAA’s strategy lies a vision to digitize the Crawford alumni experience; to connect every graduate, anywhere in the world, through a single, secure digital platform.

The proposed Crawford Alumni Digital Ecosystem will integrate a verified alumni registry, digital ID, mentorship guilds, career and vendor hubs, event trackers, and a real-time finance dashboard.

This is not just about technology; it’s about transparency, accountability, and community. By creating a digital home for all alumni, CRUGAA hopes to build trust and engagement, ensuring that every graduate, from the early sets to the most recent; has access to opportunities and a sense of belonging.

Beyond the digital frontier, CRUGAA’s vision extends to expanding global and local chapters under a unified structure. With alumni now spread across Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond, these chapters will serve as cultural hubs and impact centers.

Diaspora alumni will play a pivotal role, serving as cultural ambassadors and career mentors for undergraduates and young professionals. Each chapter will reflect the same core values of faith, excellence, and service while tailoring its programs to local realities.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Solomon Makinde, described this new era as one of shared destiny.

“Crawford University has come of age, and this alumni body will be a critical engine of growth. Our graduates are partners in destiny; together, we will build a stronger future.”

His words underscored the administration’s commitment to collaboration between the university and its alumni, positioning CRUGAA not just as a social association but as a developmental partner in the university’s progress.

CRUGAA’s plans also include the establishment of an alumni fund — a long-term investment vehicle that will drive scholarships, research grants, and student entrepreneurship.

Through the proposed CRUGAA Venture Fund and Ethical Credit Union, alumni will be empowered to contribute to the growth of their alma mater while creating sustainable opportunities for students.

Already, several mentorship initiatives have begun linking current students with alumni in key industries, with success stories emerging across tech, finance, and the creative sectors.

This forward-looking approach represents a shift from symbolic alumni engagement to structured, measurable impact. By leveraging technology, expanding its global reach, and institutionalizing financial support systems, CRUGAA is setting a new standard for alumni relations in Nigeria’s private university ecosystem.

As Crawford University reflects two decades of faith and excellence, its alumni are stepping forward as developmental partners — not merely as beneficiaries of its legacy but as builders of its future. Prof. Isaac Adegbenga Aladegbola, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, put it succinctly: “Through innovative programs and strong alumni support, Crawford continues to shape responsible leaders for a better world.”