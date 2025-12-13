CREDICORP launches 10,000 Women in Mobility Scheme to boost economic inclusion

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), has formally rolled out the 10,000 Women in Mobility programme.

The scheme is designed to empower 10,000 women across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by granting them access to vehicles, tricycles (popularly known as Keke), and motorcycles.

It seeks to enable more women to engage in transportation, logistics, delivery services, and other mobility-related ventures, thereby strengthening their economic participation and financial independence.

Speaking while launching and handing over the vehicles to the beneficiaries, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, underscored the importance of activating economic spaces for women to ensure their creditworthiness and financial success.

She disclosed that the Abuja pilot phase saw mobility assets handed over to 1,000 women, noting that the programme will be expanded nationwide to reach 10,000 beneficiaries.

She applauded the CREDICORP Managing Director, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, for his commitment to driving inclusive access to consumer credit and for championing initiatives that translate policy into tangible economic opportunities for women.

According to her, the programme reflects the Federal Government’s resolve to remove structural barriers that limit women’s participation in key sectors of the economy.

The minister further noted that by enabling women to own and operate mobility assets, the initiative not only creates sustainable livelihoods but also helps build credible financial histories that can unlock future access to credit.

In an interview with reporters, she stressed that empowering women economically has a multiplier effect on families and communities, contributing to broader national development.

Her words: “It’s an economic empowerment. It’s how much they drive it and how many hours they put into it. There’s no economic effort that is chicken feed. Mr. President has a goal of a $1 trillion economy, and we have all come together across sectors to ensure that we activate economic spaces and also carry women along.

“Because women are over 50 per cent of the population of this country, and they participate across sectors, so we will like to strengthen their participation so that it translates into value, not just for them and their families, but for the country at large”.

In their separate goodwill messages, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Osanipin, and National President, National Council for Women Society (NCWS), Princess Edna Azura, commended the Federal Government and CREDICORP for the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that would expand women’s participation in the mobility and transport sector.

They noted that the programme aligns with national efforts to promote decent work, industrial growth, and gender inclusion, while urging beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity responsibly to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

“Before now, it was strange for people to say they’re riding commercial tricycles or commercial vehicles, but with Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President and from skilling up artisans, you know that every person, whether you’re a man, woman, or girl, can become a driver today. So it’s cutting across the whole sector of the economy,” Onyejeocha said.

Earlier, MD of CREDICORP, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, described the programme as a practical step towards expanding financial inclusion and deepening Nigeria’s consumer credit ecosystem.

Engr. Nwagba explained that CREDICORP is working with key partners to integrate financing, asset supply, training, and business support, ensuring that beneficiaries go beyond accessing credit to achieving success in their mobility businesses.

He assured that the agency would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure the success, transparency, and sustainability of the programme nationwide.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to reporters, including Jemila Abdulkadir, Christiana Michael, Maryam Adamu, Sakinat Lawan and Maryam Abawu, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and CREDICORP for the opportunity, describing the programme as life-changing and timely.

They said the initiative would enable them to become financially independent, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to the economy, while pledging to make judicious use of the mobility assets and comply fully with the repayment terms.