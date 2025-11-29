CREO wins PR Agency of the Year award

CREO, a subsidiary of RED|For Africa, has been named PR Agency of the Year at the 2025 Nigerian Marketing Awards, held at the Jewel Aeida Events Centre, Lagos.

This prestigious recognition highlights the firm’s influential role in shaping modern communications and storytelling in Nigeria. It also crowns a milestone season at RED|For Africa, which just turned 20 and continues to cement its reputation as a pioneer in purpose-led communications.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards, a prestigious platform dedicated to spotlighting outstanding creativity, innovation, and excellence in marketing, recognised CREO for its strategic, bold, and impactful campaign delivery, particularly for the #OwnTheSweat campaign created for Reckitt’s Dettol Cool. This campaign stood out as an immersive, consumer-centred, and influential storytelling effort, reaching millions of Nigerians and reshaping perceptions around hygiene, confidence, and active living.

This recognition reinforces CREO’s commitment to delivering culturally relevant communications rooted in insight and human connection. It also reflects the broader success of RED|For Africa’s two-decade journey in building brands, shaping narratives, and influencing culture across Nigeria and the continent. With a commitment to data-driven insights and culturally grounded creativity, RED|For Africa meets client campaign objectives while also making meaningful contributions to public conversation.

Speaking on this recognition, Group CEO of RED|For Africa, Ayodeji Razaq, shared his pride in the team’s consistent delivery and enduring impact.

“This is a remarkable moment for us as an organisation. CREO being named PR Agency of the Year is a powerful affirmation of our purpose, passion, and pursuit of excellence. For 20 years, we have committed ourselves to telling stories that shift culture and create meaningful impact, and it is great to see that impact recognised,” he said.

With a growing portfolio spanning multinational partnerships, social impact interventions, and youth-focused cultural campaigns, RED|For Africa continues to nurture the next generation of storytellers, strategists, and communication leaders across the continent.

As CREO looks ahead, the team remains committed to pushing creative boundaries, shaping public narratives, and delivering work that inspires lasting change.