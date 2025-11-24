Cross River govt calls for collective action against GBV

THE Cross River State Government has commenced activities marking the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) with interfaith thanksgiving ceremonies in Calabar, reaffirming its commitment to fighting all forms of violence and injustice in the state.

Speaking during the event at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikot Ansa, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Edema Irom, described gender-based violence as a “deep societal wound” that demands urgent and collective action. She urged residents, families, community leaders, and institutions to speak out and stand against abuse in all its forms.

According to her, fighting GBV requires the support of both men and women, stressing that silence and stigma have kept many victims trapped in cycles of violence. “We must break the silence and confront this injustice wherever it occurs,” she said, calling on communities to protect children, women, and vulnerable groups.

At the interfaith service, Assistant Parish Priest of Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Edward Osoro, offered prayers for survivors and advocates, asking God to strengthen them in the face of threats, intimidation, and emotional hardships. He noted that many victims are silenced by fear, urging the church to remain a “voice of truth and justice” that uplifts those who suffer in silence.

He also highlighted the need to protect girls and boys, warning that society often overlooks the struggles of the boy child. “We talk so much about the girl child that we forget the boy child is also suffering,” he said, admonishing parents and caregivers to listen more attentively to their children. “When they come to you with fears or concerns, don’t shut them up. Offer a listening ear. These are real issues.”