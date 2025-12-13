CSMN urges expedited action on proposed intervention in Nigeria to end bloodshed

The Christian Social Movement of Nigeria, in collaboration with Coalition of Christian groups, has said that there is overwhelming evidence of violence against Christian populations in Nigeria by Islamic terrorists.

CSMN, after convening a Consultative Assembly to evaluate the escalating threats facing Christians across Nigeria, resolved to speak with a unified and unambiguous voice regarding the genocide.

The Assembly welcomed the intervention of the US urging that the American government should expedite action on its proposed intervention to bring the bloodshed to an end.

Speakers, who made their perspectives known at the Consultative Assembly included the Chairman, Governing Council of CSMN, Elder Sunday Oibe, Mark Lipdo, Dr Tony Nwaezeigwe, Tony Nnadi, and Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, noted the issues confronting the Church and the country.

They strongly condemned the utterances of Christian leaders who deny genocide against Christians in Nigeria, regretting that some of these Christian leaders had earlier affirmed genocide against Christians but suddenly changed their stand owing to compromise and political patronage.

Related News Christian coalition asks ICC, UN to probe genocide claim in Nigeria

Calling for unity among all Christian groups to resist a common foe, the participants lamented that despite being the largest demographic group in Nigeria, the Christian bloc has been unable to maximise its voting assets due to disunity, during election cycles.

While calling for greater efforts at building Christian unity, the Assembly reminded Christians that CSMN is the socio-political arm of the Church and should be supported by Christians so that Christians can unite and build formidable presence at elections to provide righteous leaders for Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of CSMN, Bosun Emmanuel, in a statement, said: “The Assembly identified the 1999 Constitution as the major enabler of instability and facilitator of the strategic expansion of terror networks.

It resolved that Nigeria must initiate constitutional renegotiation by the ethnic nationalities to resolve the ideological crisis plaguing Nigeria in its current illegal constitution.

“The Assembly further endorsed the position of the US Government that the driving factor of the genocide is ideological and expansionist, not climate or economic urging the government of Nigeria to take urgent steps to resolve the incursion of Sharia ideology in the Constitution of Nigeria by commencing urgent arrangement for a conference of the ethnic nationalities to renegotiate Nigeria and establish democracy as the only national ideology of the country.”