CSOs condemn ongoing forced eviction of over 80,000 Makoko residents, demand a halt

The Justice Empowerment Initiative and the Nigerian Slum/Informal Settlement Federation, alongside other civil society organisations, has slammed Lagos State government over ongoing eviction of residents of the Makoko, Oko Agbon and Sogunro areas of Lagos Mainland Local Council, disclosing that about 80,000 residents are likely to be victims.

In a joint statement, the group maintained that the forced ejection has displaced thousands of people without any form of resettlement in violation of subsisting court orders, Nigeria and international law.

It stated that the people of the community complied with the first phase of the demolition exercise in December, 2025, which involved the clearing of a 30-meter setback from the high-tension powerline that passes between the waterfront communities and the Third Mainland Bridge According to the statement, the community leaders reasured the residents that the Lagos State government would offer some form of compensation for the those affected by the first phase of the demolition. Also, in the statement, the civil society group said that the people of these communities cooperated with the Lagos State government based on the promise that there would be protection of other parts of the communities.

According to the house numbering, which was conducted by the Makoko community youth with support from the Justice Empowerment Initiative and the Nigerian Slum/ Informal Settlement Federation from 2020 to 2021, the population of Makoko was above 80,000.

The organisations stated that Makoko and its neighbouring communities are more than just a home, it has become a Lagos icon where people from around the world come to appreciate its culture, architecture and community life.

The organisations stated that the forced ejection is as heartless as any, taking place during the festive season and during the worst economic crisis Nigeria has seen in decades.

According to the statement, many have been displaced, forced to sleep in other people’s homes and in open canoes. The forced eviction was branded the worst since the military era. Some of the civil society organisations that jointly issued the statement include the Centre for Children’s Health, Education, Orientation and Hope (CEE-HOPE), Global Rights, and Lagos Urban Development Initiative (LUDI).

They condemned the forced evictions, imploring Lagos State government and the Federal Government to put a stop to these demolitions.