CUPP hails Ugochinyere’s defection as APP positions itself for opposition leadership

The Coalition of United Political Parties has described Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action People’s Party as a turning point for Nigeria’s opposition politics.

CUPP’s national spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, who is also the Convener of the New Direction for Nigeria Movement, issued a statement on Thursday applauding the lawmaker representing the Ideato North and South federal constituency for what he called a courageous and pragmatic decision.

Adebayo said Ugochinyere’s move came after years of effort to salvage the PDP from internal crises that had “virtually rendered the party a shadow of its former self.” He declared, “I commend the bold step you took to dump a sinking ship and align yourself with a political party that is poised to become the rallying point of opposition activism and the beautiful bride in Nigeria’s democratic re-engineering.”

He noted the large turnout at the rally in Ideato, where Ugochinyere announced his defection, describing it as evidence of popular support.

“The wide acceptability of your action by your people could be gauged by the unprecedented mammoth crowds that graced the occasion of your public announcement of relocating their mandate to a more stable and stronger political party with seamless internal democracy and consistency in democratic principles guided by a genuinely patriotic leadership,” he said.

Reflecting on Ugochinyere’s time in the PDP, Adebayo remarked, “You fought a good fight in the People’s Democratic Party. You invested so much in your efforts to rally the party’s stakeholders to salvage the PDP, but the party had gone beyond redemption because the falcons could no longer hear the falconers due to powerful internal hatchet-jobbers.”

He described the defection as a testament to Ugochinyere’s “pedigree as a fighter for social justice and a defender of the democratic rights of not only your constituents, but Nigerians as a whole.” He added, “Your decision to join the APP with its illimitable and positive potentials is probably the best decision of your political career.

The massive solidarity you received from your constituents for this action is a sure endorsement of your electability next year in whatever capacity you may wish to contest.”

Adebayo concluded by pledging solidarity and support. “To you, your entourage, and esteemed family, I express my unreserved congratulations and solidarity. Working together, we can do a lot to help our dear country.”

The defection is being interpreted as a significant boost for the APP, which is seeking to consolidate its position as a credible opposition force in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.