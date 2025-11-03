Custodians of Holy Oracles: Ecclesia Hills Word Conference 2025 set to commission new generation in Lagos

As Nigeria grapples with societal challenges, spiritual leaders are calling for a revival as the Ecclesia Hills’ Annual Word Conference 2025 aims to address this need, empowering believers to transform their communities and nations.

The conference is set to take the city by storm bringing together thousands of believers and spiritual leaders from across the globe.

The conference themed “Custodians of Holy Oracles” will be a transformative experience, empowering attendees to step into their sacred mandate for generational and national transformation.

According to a Senior Pastor at Ecclesia Hills Church, Pastor Moses Ida-Michaels, the Custodians of Holy Oracles conference is put together to equip attendees with the sacred formula for transforming homes, communities, and industries, fulfilling the divine vision that ‘the kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord.’

The conference will take place at two venues: The Jewel Aeida in Lekki on November 7th, 8th and Radisson Blu in Victoria Island on November 9th. Ida-Michaels noted that attendance is free, but registration is required to secure a spot and receive every impartation.

He added that the conference will feature an impressive lineup of anointed ministers, including Apostle Isi Igenegba, Prophet Edem Julius-Cudjoe, Pastor Chris Delvan Gwamna, Pastor Eva Dan-Yusuf, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku, and Pastor Courage Ode, among others. The event he said will also include powerful worship sessions led by Hills Music and dynamic presentations by Abbey Ojomu, Cill, and Preacherzkid.

“Themed around Romans 3:2, the conference aims to commission believers into holy understanding, teaching, equipping, and living as carriers of the treasures of heaven. This conference is a holy convocation to commission believers into Holy understanding, teaching, equipping, and commissioning, and to live as carriers of the treasures of heaven; trusted by God to preserve, proclaim and demonstrate His Word in purity and power across generations and nations,” Ida-Michaels emphasised.

The Ecclesia Hills Church, hosting the event, is a Christ-centered community based in Lagos, with a mission to love people, connect families, and touch the world. As the conference approaches, anticipation is building, and believers are expected to flock to the city for a life-changing encounter with God.

All roads lead to Lagos as the city prepares to host a pivotal faith event that promises to redefine Nigeria’s and beyond’s spiritual landscape.

The Ecclesia Hills’ Annual Word Conference 2025 is set to draw thousands of believers, and registration is now open for those seeking spiritual empowerment and transformation.