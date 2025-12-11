Customs extends deadline for authorised economic scheme programme migration

TO enhance trade facilitation and strengthen compliance with global standards, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the deadline for beneficiaries of the Fast Track Scheme to migrate to the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Programme.

The new date is now January 1, 2026, moving from the previous deadline of December 31, 2025.

Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, announced the new date in a communique signed by the national Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said that the “Existing Fast Track beneficiaries who have not yet completed their migration are advised to initiate their AEO applications through the official platform at aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.”

He explained that the extension aims to provide operators with sufficient time to meet the programme’s requirements and secure AEO certification without disrupting their business operations.

The CG urged operators in need of any inquiries or technical support to contact the dedicated helpdesk at [email protected].

He emphasised that only companies certified under the AEO Programme will be able to access the facilitation privileges previously available under the Fast Track Scheme.

“This extension reinforces our commitment to ensuring a seamless and inclusive transition process for all stakeholders,” the NCS added.

The AEO Programme is recognized globally as a compliance-based initiative, offering trusted operators benefits such as expedited cargo release, reduced documentation, lower inspection levels, and greater predictability in cross-border trade.

To assist stakeholders, the NCS said it plans to hold a comprehensive stakeholders engagement forum on December 18, 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The forum, according to the service, will provide practical guidance on the migration process, including demonstrations of application procedures and discussions on compliance-related concerns.

“Participants will have the opportunity to interact with AEO implementation teams and obtain detailed information on programme requirements,” Adeniyi said.

The NCS further called on all Fast Track beneficiaries to take advantage of the extension, actively participate in the engagement forum, and complete their transition to the AEO Programme because their proactive involvement is crucial for ensuring compliance with regulations and enhancing the effectiveness of the supply chain.

The CG assures that the “Nigeria Customs Service remains dedicated to increasing trade efficiency, protecting national revenue, and fostering a transparent and secure cargo clearance ecosystem that supports legitimate business.”