Dada: Second Abuja airport runway serves an important safety need

In this interview with OLUSEGUN KOIKI, the Chairman of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) branch, Oluwole Dada, who is running for the association’s president in the forthcoming election, speaks about the planned construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, as well as his plan for ATSSSAN.

As a stakeholder in the Nigerian aviation sector, what is your view about a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA)?

During adverse weather conditions and the movement of very important persons (VIPs), no aircraft lands or takes off on the single runway that we currently use at Abuja Airport. For instance, at Lagos Airport in the past, during VIP movements, no aircraft was allowed to land or take off, even with two runways. But with engagements, we let them know that aircraft cannot be hovering in the air perpetually. Also, we made them know that it would add to the stress that air traffic controllers (ATCs) go through in the discharge of their duties.

After much deliberation, the government agreed that whenever we have the VIP movement on runway 18L, aircraft can take off or land on 18R. We were able to solve that challenge there because we have two runways.

For the Abuja airport, having a second runway is not a bad idea. If we have a second runway at Abuja airport, it will go a long way in improving air safety, especially during an incident.

For instance, a few months ago, an Aero Contractors aircraft had an incident on the single runway we have at Abuja airport, and we had to close the airport. How can you close an international airport in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the seat of the government? We closed the runway and this led to a lot of diversions – locally and internationally. When the airport was reopened, it led to a serious stress on the ATCs because they had to bring in all those diverted aircraft back to the airport. Having a second runway would have solved that problem.

Also, having a second runway in Abuja will increase the capacity of the airport. It will show the seriousness on our part that we are improving in aviation. So, the question now is not whether I have an interest in it or not. We should do it. It will definitely increase our capacity, reduce the stress on air traffic controllers during VIP movement, adverse weather conditions and other occurrences. I am in support of it.

You are vying for the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) President. What new thing do you intend to bring on board?

The reason for unionism is the welfare and development of the people you are leading. We are not saying that those who have always been there, especially those who are exiting the stage soon, have not been doing that, but in every government, there is always an improvement because nobody knows it all. Also, I believe I am competent to make an impact at ATSSSAN.

I have a lot of innovations that I intend to bring in, which I may not be keen to divulge now. And with my profession as an ATC, I have a lot of positive advantages that will help me to assist, especially our private sector members in achieving their goals, their objectives, welfare packages in their various organisations and many more. I have the capability and ability to do that because of where I am coming from.

One of the major challenges we are having in this industry is the private sector. I believe our members in the private sector need our cooperation to improve their Conditions of Service (CoS) and their growth. For our members in the public sector, we have always had our CoS negotiated with the various agencies, but we can still improve on whatever we have now.

If elected, how do you intend to ensure the government follows through with its good policies for the sector?

Working with the government is necessary for the growth of the industry. Some people romance with the government for their own selfish interests. You cannot work in isolation from others. Currently, we have about four major unions in the Nigerian aviation industry. One of the policies of the former government was the concessioning of some of the airports in the country, but because of the way the government went about it, it has never worked to date. The unions will not totally kick against the concessioning of the airports, but the demands of the unions and workers must be met in agreement with the government.

Even in politics, it depends on the reasons you are going into it. With continuous engagement, the most important thing is for your members to see the sincerity in what you are doing. If I am voted as the President of ATSSSAN, I am not going there for my own interest. I have been the Chairman of the NAMA branch of ATSSSAN for eight years.

We work together, and then we achieve so many things for our workers. It is during my time here in NAMA that we achieved the National Health Screening Initiative (NHIS), our staff salaries were increased twice within the same period and there was harmonisation. If we were self-centred, we would not have achieved those things.

Transparency is the watchword in anything I do as a leader. I am a team player and as an air traffic controller, you cannot do it alone. You will need the support of others.

What are you doing to secure the support of the private sector players?

In recent times, there has been this agitation from the private sector members of ATSSSAN to get the position of ATSSSAN President. They are very correct with their agitation because they are also stakeholders in this sector and very strong stakeholders at that. I believe they have the right to aspire to get to any position they want to get to in any union of their choice, including ATSSSAN.

However, if voted in as the next President of ATSSSAN, the first thing I will do is to set up a committee from the private and public sectors to discuss how the private sector players can always aspire to the presidency of ATSSSAN. There must be modalities for this. We must look at our constitution and harmonise it if necessary.