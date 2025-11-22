DAME To Honour Babarinsa, Jimoh, Lakemfa, 20 Others At 34th Awards Presentation

The Trustees of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) have announced that the 34th edition of the prestigious awards will be held on Tuesday in Lagos.

This year’s ceremony will feature the presentation of 20 prizes across reporting, commentary, and media aesthetics, continuing DAME’s longstanding mission of celebrating outstanding professionalism, ethical responsibility, and excellence in Nigerian journalism.

In addition to the competitive award categories, DAME will also confer Honorary Fellowships on three distinguished veterans whose careers have profoundly shaped Nigerian journalism.

The honourees for 2025 are Najeem Jimoh, former Editor of The Punch; Dare Babarinsa,co-founder and former Executive Editor of TELL magazine; and Owei Lakemfa, renowned columnist, labour advocate, and former Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).

Jimoh, a pillar of the modern Nigerian newsroom, is regarded for his editorial depth, calm leadership, and deep commitment to nurturing young journalists. His tenure at The Punch left a legacy of integrity, discipline, and humility that continues to inspire many across the industry.

Babarinsa is recognised as one of the most influential journalists and chroniclers of Nigeria’s political history. His illustrious career, spanning Drum, Concord, Newswatch, TELL magazine, and Gaskiya Media has been marked by bold reporting, thoughtful analysis, and unwavering dedication to documenting national events. His book, House of War, remains a significant reference in contemporary Nigerian history.

Lakemfa, known for his decades-long columns on national and international affairs, has also distinguished himself as a courageous trade unionist and human rights defender. His leadership within the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and later at OATUU reflects his

lifelong commitment to justice, workers’ rights, and democratic governance. His voice has remained principled, consistent, and deeply impactful in Nigeria’s public conversation.

Since its establishment in 1992, the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence has served as a benchmark for quality in the Nigerian media. Beyond the annual awards, the DAME Trust Fund continues to invest in the future of the industry through training programmes designed to strengthen skills, enhance ethical standards, and support the next generation of journalists.

Meanwhile, the media partnership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, and UNICEF will host a one-day symposium next Tuesday at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

The meeting will bring together media leaders, policymakers, and child-rights advocates to examine Nigeria’s readiness to secure the future of its children.

The event, themed ‘Equipping the Nigerian Child for the Future: How Prepared Are We?,’ comes at a time when millions of children across the country face increasing risks in education, nutrition, health, safety and climate-related emergencies.

During the symposium, participants will discuss practical solutions for improving safe learning environments, enhancing welfare and protection systems, building climate resilience for children, and advancing ethical, child-focused media reporting.

UNICEF representatives note that children continue to bear the greatest burden of insecurity and poverty despite contributing the least to the crises affecting them.

The organisers expressed hope that the dialogue will inspire stronger partnerships, evidence-based policymaking and increased national commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child has the opportunity to thrive.