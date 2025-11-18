Dangote Cement retains top tax-paying company award

FOR the second consecutive year, Dangote Cement Plc has been named as the most tax-paying compliant organisation in Nigeria this year by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The award was bestowed on the company during the FIRS Special Day at the just concluded 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair.

While honouring the company with an award in the Large Taxpayer Group, the FIRS said Dangote Cement earned the recognition as one of the most compliant organisations in the country following a rigorous selection process, undertaken by the agency in collaboration with tax controllers across various jurisdictions.

Dangote Cement Group Head, Tax and Compliance, Mojisola Ogunlade, said the award reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to transparency, accountability, and timely tax compliance.

She expressed gratitude to FIRS for the recognition, noting that the award reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development through responsible tax practices.

Ogunlade stated: “This recognition is a testament to our dedication to meeting all compliance obligations and contributing to national growth,” adding: “We remain committed to strengthening our partnership with the FIRS and aligning with the standards that support a transparent and efficient tax system.”

According to her, the recognition by FIRS of organisations that are contributing to the revenue base of the country through responsible tax compliance is a collaboration that would further improve private organisations’ commitment to performance of civic responsibility to the state and motivate others to do the same.

Earlier in her remarks, Director of the Taxpayers Service Department, FIRS, Dr Lovette Onanuga, highlighted the significance of this year’s recognition ceremony, describing it as a moment designed to honour organisations whose consistency and cooperation continue to drive the nation’s revenue goals.