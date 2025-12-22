Dangote orders Kaduna businessman to retract libellous publication or face N100b suit

President of Dangote Group, Dr Aliko Dangote, has given a Kaduna-based businessman, Kailani Mohammed, a seven-day ultimatum to retract a libellous publication made against him and his business or face a N100 billion suit.

Dangote, in a letter to the businessman, demanded immediate public explanation, retraction and unreserved apology from the Kaduna businessman for accusing him of engaging in an unclean business, especially in the 1980s in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dangote’s letter was served on the Kaduna businessman by his lawyer, Dr Ogwu James Onoja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria of Onoja Law Firm in Abuja.

In the letter dated December 20, 2025, Dangote complained that the Kaduna businessman defamed him, lowered his reputation and tarnished his business engagements with the accusation that he engaged in unclean business in Port Harcourt and also queried his source of wealth as the richest man in Africa.

The offending remarks were said to have been made by Kailani Mohamed during an interview aired on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, on TrustTV news in reaction to his petition against Dr Farouk Ahmed submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) .

The letter is titled “Demand for public explanation, retraction and unreserved public apology on your libellous publication against Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON” and signed by Dr Ogwu James Onoja, SAN.