Dangote Refinery dismisses shutdown claims, says 50m litres of PMS produced daily

• Reaffirms N699/litre gantry price as marketers evacuate over 48m litres

• Flags misleading reports byimporters to push up petrol prices

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dismissed reports circulating in the media suggesting that it is shutting down operations for maintenance, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement yesterday, the refinery said production remained ongoing, stable and uninterrupted, assuring the market of a sustained supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to the refinery, it retains the capacity to supply between 40 million and 50 million litres of PMS daily through January and February, subject solely to market demand.

It disclosed that on January 4, the refinery produced 50 million litres of PMS and evacuated 48 million litres through its gantry, adding that present stock levels were sufficient to cover over 20 days of national consumption.

The refinery noted that this effectively dispels concerns over potential supply disruptions.

While addressing claims linking routine maintenance to a shutdown, the refinery clarified that maintenance activities on specific units do not halt overall production due to the integrated and sophisticated design of its facilities.

It explained that while work may be carried out on units such as the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and the Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC), other critical processing units remain operational.

The refinery listed the Naphtha Hydrotreater, Continuous Catalyst Regeneration (CCR) Reformer, and Hydrocracker as units currently running, producing PMS, Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel), and Jet A-1.

Reaffirming its supply record, the refinery stated that it has consistently maintained adequate PMS availability for the domestic market. It said since December 16, 2025, it had loaded between 31 million and 48 million litres of PMS daily from its gantry, in line with prevailing market demand.

“These volumes are fully verifiable against depot loading records maintained by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in the normal course of its regulatory responsibilities,” the statement added.

The refinery also reaffirmed that it continues to sell PMS at an ex-gantry price of N699 per litre to all marketers and bulk consumers. It urged filling station operators, large-scale users, and institutional buyers to patronise locally refined petroleum products rather than imported alternatives, which it said are often more expensive and of uncertain quality.

Dangote further accused fuel importers of sponsoring false reports to justify recent increases in petrol pump prices, describing the development as inconsistent with national interest. It argued that such actions impose additional hardship on Nigerians, particularly at a time when domestic refining has improved supply availability.

According to the refinery, recent price movements underscore the stabilising role of local refining in the downstream petroleum market. It warned that without domestic production, petrol prices could rise to as much as N1,400 per litre in a post-subsidy environment.

Reiterating its commitment to energy security and market stability, the refinery said it would continue supplying high-quality petroleum products and supporting Nigeria’s economic growth. It also noted that, in line with global industry practice, it does not comment on internal maintenance schedules, stressing that such activities are managed according to international standards and do not disrupt supply.

“Stakeholders and members of the public are advised to disregard false reports, remain vigilant against price manipulation, and rely on verified information from credible sources.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery will continue to act in the national interest by supplying high-quality, locally refined petroleum products while supporting Nigeria’s economic stability, energy independence, and industrial growth,” it added.

