Dangote seals global deal for major fertiliser expansion in Nigeria,

DANGOTE Group has announced a series of major international technical partnerships to drive the next phase of its fertiliser expansion in Nigeria and establish new large-scale production facilities in Ethiopia, marking what the company describes as a decisive step towards strengthening food security and deepening Africa’s position in the global fertiliser market.

The company stated, yesterday, that the new collaborations form part of its long-term vision to strengthen regional food security, enhance agricultural productivity and deepen Africa’s position in the global fertiliser market.

“Through the strategic partnerships, Dangote Group will increase its urea production capacity in Nigeria from the present three million metric tonnes to nine million metric tonnes yearly. The existing facility operates two trains with a combined capacity of three million metric tons,” the statement reads.

The proposed expansion will add four additional trains, an increase that positions the facility as one of the world’s largest while enabling the group to meet the rapidly rising demand for high-quality fertiliser across African and global markets. “The expansion will introduce four additional trains,” the company noted, adding that the move reinforces its commitment to regional agricultural transformation.

Beyond Nigeria, Dangote Group disclosed that it recently performed the ground-breaking for a $2.5 billion fertiliser complex in Gode, Ethiopia. The plant is designed to produce three million metric tonnes of urea yearly, representing what it described as “a significant step in Dangote Group’s commitment to strengthening food security and industrial growth across the continent.”

To ensure world-class execution and technology integration, Dangote confirmed that it entered a suite of partnership agreements with leading global engineering and process-technology companies.

According to the group, Topsoe will provide ammonia technology licensing and complete process design packages for six ammonia plants, four in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia. Recognised globally for its advanced ammonia technologies, Topsoe will support efficient and environmentally responsible production.

It added that Saipem will deliver technology licensing and the full process design package for urea melt units across all six facilities. This covers four units in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia. The group said Saipem’s decades of engineering experience and strong fertiliser systems expertise would be central to the delivery of the new plants.

It stressed that Thyssenkrupp’s UFT division would supply the granulation technology licence and complete design package for granulation units across the six planned plants. The technology will enable the production of premium-grade urea granules for both domestic and export markets.

Meanwhile, Engineers India Limited has been appointed as the project management consultant and engineering procurement and construction management consultant for the four fertiliser plants being developed by DFFZE in Lekki, Nigeria.

The group said Engineers India brings “proven competence in large-scale industrial engineering and project delivery.”

Dangote stated that the partnerships underscore its commitment to delivering “high-quality industrial assets that meet the most rigorous global standards.” The multi-country expansion is expected to significantly boost regional ammonia and urea production, expand employment opportunities, strengthen agricultural value chains, and support broader economic development in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and other African markets.

Reaffirming its industrialisation agenda, the company added that it “remains fully dedicated to building resilient industrial capacity, supporting national development priorities, and forging strong global collaborations that advance Africa’s long-term prosperity.”