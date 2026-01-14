Danjuma urged to drive Taraba’s economic agenda via cocoa, palm oil

A development advocate has called on retired General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma to champion large-scale investment in cocoa and palm oil production as a pathway to long-term prosperity for Taraba State.



In an open letter yesterday, written to former Chief of Army Staff, Executive Director of the United Homeland Development Initiative (UHDI), Emmanuel Iranyang Yakubu, highlighted what he described as a stark contradiction between Taraba’s vast agricultural potential and the persistent poverty faced by many of its residents.



Taraba State, according to him, which stretches from the fertile lowlands of the south to the highlands of the Mambilla Plateau, is endowed with extensive arable land suitable for cocoa, palm oil, coffee, and tea cultivation.



“The state is also home to the only tea-producing belt in West Africa, a feature which gives it strategic economic significance beyond Nigeria,” he added.

Despite these natural advantages, youth unemployment, Yakubu noted, remains high, while smallholder farmers largely operate without access to structured markets, processing facilities, or export-oriented value chains.

According to him, communities across the state “sit on wealth they cannot convert into opportunity.” Addressing Danjuma, who is widely regarded as one of Taraba’s most prominent sons and a major philanthropist, the appeal called for “catalytic support” to revive cocoa and palm value chains in the state.



Yakubu pointed to global examples, noting that palm oil transformed Malaysia’s economy, while cocoa has generated enduring wealth across parts of Africa and Latin America.



The letter emphasised that cocoa and palm plantations are long-term economic assets capable of sustaining families and communities for generations, while also restoring degraded land and improving climate resilience.



Yakubu argued that even a single foundation-backed pilot project or public endorsement from Danjuma could unlock broader investment, mobilise institutions, and restore hope among young people in Taraba.