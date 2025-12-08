Dauda takes over as new CRS/CFTZ/AKS Customs Area Comptroller

In a significant leadership transition within the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Momodu Dauda has officially assumed office as the new Customs Area Controller of the CRS/CFTZ/AKS Area Command, Calabar. The formal handover ceremony, held on Friday at the command headquarters, Calabar, marks a new chapter for the Command following the elevation of his predecessor, CG Ogbona, to the rank of Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) of Customs.

The event, which drew attendance from high-ranking Customs officials, terminal operators, freight forwarders, and other key industry stakeholders, was both ceremonial and symbolic, highlighting the continuity of leadership and strategic focus at the Calabar Port.

In his farewell address, ACG Ogbona expressed deep appreciation to officers of the Command, port management, and allied stakeholders for their unwavering support throughout his 19 months’ tenure. He credited the Command’s recent successes to a strong spirit of collaboration and professionalism, urging continued synergy to support his successor.

“Our successes is a testament to the power of teamwork, dedication and innovation. I am grateful for the unity and teamwork that defined my time here. Our collective efforts yielded remarkable results, and I trust that this spirit will continue under the new leadership,” he said.

He thanked the Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for the opportunity to serve as Area Commander and everyone who has stood by him through the journey, and pledged to continue to serve with integrity, dedication and professionalism.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, UY Ukpong, who presided over the ceremony, paid glowing tribute to the outgoing Controller, describing him as a leader of “dedication, vision, and resilience.”

Ukpong said under his tenure, the Command witnessed significant growth and transformation. “He demonstrated exceptional leadership, steering the Command towards achieving remarkable result and ensuring seamless trade facilitation within the Command.”

She enumerated achievements of the Command under the leadership of Ogbona to include the implementation of innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing trade facilitation, revenue collection, and enforcement.

“His passion for excellence and commitment to professionalism have inspired us, and his departure will leave a void that will be difficult to fill.” She also warmly welcomed Comptroller Aliyu Alkali to his new post, emphasising the responsibilities ahead.

In his acceptance speech, Comptroller Mamoud Dauda expressed gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, for the trust placed in him. He pledged to uphold the core mandates of the service, which include trade facilitation, revenue generation, enforcement of trade laws, and protection of national economic interests.

“As I take the realm of this great Command, I pledge to serve with integrity, professionalism and dedication. I am convinced that our collective efforts will yield outstanding results. My administration will focus on compliance, operational efficiency, and strategic stakeholder engagement,” Dauda declared. “We will continue to enhance our contribution to national development, ensure public safety, and safeguard Nigeria’s economic frontiers.”

He called on all stakeholders to continue their support and cooperation, noting that only through sustained collaboration can the Command achieve its full potential in boosting trade and securing revenue for the Federal Government.

Highpoint of the ceremony was a symbolic handover of official documents, marking the seamless transition of authority and setting the tone for a new era at the Area Command.