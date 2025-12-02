Davido partners with Stake: A brand ambassador with an edge

When it comes to long-term online gaming success, global recognition can provide any brand with a much-needed edge. However, some companies seem to be more adept at landing lucrative partnerships when compared to others. This is one of the main reasons why Stake has remained at the forefront of the iGaming community since its launch in 2007.



While this portal currently offers a kaleidoscope of games alongside a highly streamlined sportsbook, another lesser-known fact is that Stake has also become associated with a number of high-status personalities. One recent example involves Davido; a Nigerian-American musical artist who has taken the international community by storm.



What are some of the achievements that Davido has already enjoyed? What defines his unique style of music? Why has he chosen to pursue a partnership with Stake.com? These are some of the questions that we intend to address throughout the remainder of this article.

Seemingly Humble Beginnings

Davido was born David Adedeji Adeleke in Atlanta, Georgia before his family emigrated to Nigeria. Even when relatively young, it was clear that he had a proclivity for music. Indeed, he purchased his first set of drums at the tender age of 16. Although he initially returned to the United States to pursue a career in business at Oakwood University, it did not take long for Davido to realise that another avenue existed. This led to the formation of his first musical group known as B International. What is perhaps even more interesting is that this venture occurred while he was still actively studying for a degree.



While Davido was perfectly fine with multitasking, he also began to think about devoting all his efforts towards music. This is why he made the decision to withdraw from Oakwood University, and to relocate to London. It was here that he began to seriously work on his vocal talents. However, he soon enrolled at Babcock University with the intention of augmenting his innate talent with a formal education. This eventually led to a degree in music in 2015.

Breaking into the Musical Scene

Looking back, every artist will cite a year that began to define his or her career. In Davido’s case, this year was 2011. After putting in a significant amount of effort, he released his first album titled Omo Baba Olowo. This also illustrated a unique talent for collaborating with other artists. A handful of personalities who contributed to this venture included:

Naeto C

Theory Soundz

B-Red

Kayswitch

Ice Prince

It did not take long for the international musical community to take notice. This first album was nominated for 2013 Album of the Year at The Headies, and featured in the 2013 Nigerian Music Awards. One song known as “Back When” received a significant amount of airplay, and signified that Davido was a serious up-and-coming contender in the African hip-hop scene.

Subsequent Work

Due in no small part to the momentum gained from his breakthrough Album, Davido would soon become involved with several other ventures. One notable release titled “Dami Duro” flooded YouTube in 2012 to a significant amount of fanfare. This was soon followed by “Ekuro”; a single directed by Antwan Smith. It is likewise interesting to note that the video associated with this song was heavily featured throughout the Occupy Nigeria protests.



Politics aside, Davido continued going strong. A fourth single titled “Overseas” debuted in May 2012. This was quickly followed by “All of You”, which went public in September of the same year.

Emerging as a Standalone Artist

Although Davido continued to collaborate with other musicians behind the scenes, it was a well-known fact that he was also developing a solid stage presence. This led to several one-off ventures that gained him even more fame throughout the hip-hop community; especially with fans of traditional African beats. One song that gained a massive amount of attention was “Skelewu” soon after it was released in 2013. He also chose a rather interesting way to promote this track; opting to create an instructional dance video that was subsequently uploaded to YouTube. The down-to-earth nature of this venture was a hit with international audiences.



It was during this time that Davido decided to create a number of videos that told stories (as opposed to simply displaying his musical prowess). One example of this approach can be seen in “Aye”; a song telling a story about a poor farmer who eventually falls in love with a rich princess. This rags-to-riches narrative certainly resonated with his audience base. Some other songs that enjoyed positive feedback during this time included:

Africa Rising (a song promoting investments throughout Africa)

Fans Mi (produced in tandem with Meek Mill)

How Long

Gbagbe Oshi

These releases attracted the interest of Sony, and Davido would soon sign a contract enabling him to cater to a truly international audience base.

Later Work

The momentum continued to gain pace throughout the latter half of the 2010s. For instance, Davido walked away with the Best African Act at the 2017 MOBO Awards, and the single “If” rose to diamond status by the Recording Industry of South Africa. Notwithstanding his accomplishments throughout the African continent, Davido enjoyed just as much of an impact on the world stage. Perhaps the best example of this observation involves playing to a sold-out crowd in London’s O2 Arena in 2019. He was only the second solo African artist to do so in history.



It became clear that Davido was no longer only associated with the African musical community. This also attracted well-known artists to his work; most notably Chris Brown when producing the track “Blow My Mind”. Other songs of this era such as Blow My Mind received well over one billion views across YouTube; ince again reinforcing the universal appeal of his music. Here is a quick breakdown of the albums have have been released by Davido:

Omo Baba Olowo (2012)

A Good Time (2019)

A Better Time (2020)

Timeless (2023)

5ive (2025)

He has likewise enjoyed many opportunities on the international stage. Some of his most memorable performances include the A Good Time with North America Tour (2019-2020), and the 5 Alive Tour (2025).

An Artist with Grammy Aspirations

Considering the sheer amount of passion that Davido has put into his music over the years, it does not come as a great surprise that he has flirted with the Grammy awards on several occasions. Davido has been nominated no fewer than four times; three in 2024, and an additional nod in 2025. Here is a quick summary of this ongoing recognition:

One nomination for the Timeless album.

One nomination each for the songs “Feel” and “Unavailable”

One nomination for the song “Sensational”

Timeless was particularly popular, and this album was nominated for the Best Global Music Album at the 2024 Grammy awards. The song sensational likewise received significant airplay across the United States, and peaked at 96 out of the Billboard Top 100. Many feel that Timeless is the most successful venture to date. This record displays a decidedly eclectic nature thanks to a mix of numerous musical genres. These include hip-hop, reggae, dancehall, and Afropop. He also collaborated with several other artists such as Focalistic, Skepta, and Angelique Kidjo.

An Entirely Unique Artist

Although Davido is still relatively young, he has already had an impact across the international music spectrum. He primarily cites his mother as an inspiration at an early age. He recalls listening to artists such as 50 Cent and Ja Rule; highlighting them as virtual mentors growing up. However, Davido also claims that his music tends to revolve around somewhat lighter overtones. Optimistic thinking, romance, and personal ambition are themes that can be found throughout his compendium of work.

Other Ventures

While heavily involved with his music, Davido also finds the time to pursue several other passions outside the recording studio. He has become associated with several philanthropic causes over the years. One notable venture involves his relationship with MTN Pulse, a Nigerian organisation focusing on providing youth with opportunities to improve their lives. Guinness Nigeria likewise announced a partnership with Davido in 2013. This enabled him to offer concerts alongside other artists such as Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and P-Square.

A Partnership with Stake

It is clear to see that Davido is one of the most eclectic artists of our time. This is the reason why his collaboration with Stake.com has attracted so much attention. So, what does this relationship involve? How does it align with Stake’s long-term goals? Perhaps most importantly, what can fans expect?



Online casinos understand that competition has become rife. While offering the latest selection of next-generation games is obviously important, this is not the only concern. It is just as important to connect with the virtual community; especially when we consider the fact that Africa is a massive demographic. However, shrewd marketing strategies only begin to scratch the surface.



The team at Stake is not simply looking to attract new members. They want to provide a second-to-none experience for players from all walks of life. The intention is not to replicate the services offered by other online casinos. On the contrary, it is to provide an entirely unique experience that pushes the boundaries of what we have become familiar with. It just so happens that this very same mission statement aligns with the long-term goals of Davido. In other words, players are no longer mere spectators. They have become part of the action. There are several ways in which the collaboration between Stake and Davido is set to shake up the traditional world of online gaming. Here are some examples:

Targeted advertising campaigns.

Live viewing sessions.

Cutting-edge bonuses and promotions.

Access to exclusive events and giveaways that cannot be found anywhere else.

Simply stated, the professionals at Stake appreciate talent when the see it. They are also aware of the charitable causes that Davido has espoused over the years. This is why such a partnership is mutually beneficial, and these very same advantages can now be enjoyed by every player.

One of Many Ongoing Relationships

Stake is no stranger to collaborations. This casino has partnered with a number of influential organisations (and individuals) over the years. Consider the following examples:

Sauber Motorsport

Formula One Racing

Everton Football Club

Argentinian football personality Sergio Aguero

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Another memorable collaboration was associated with rapper Drake in 2022. At the time, Drake was provided with virtual credits that he used to gamble on streaming Twitch feeds. Drake is a well-known fan of online casinos, so this venture made perfect sense, and attracted a wide audience.

The Future of Online Gaming: A Fusion of Music, Entertainment, and Fan-Centred Experiences