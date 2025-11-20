D’banj, UN partner on Nigerian Youth Positively Driven initiative

D'banj, has secured a partnership with the United Nations (UN) to launch the Nigerian Youth Positively Driven (NYPD) initiative.

Afrobeats musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo. popularly known as D’banj, has secured a partnership with the United Nations (UN) to launch the Nigerian Youth Positively Driven (NYPD) initiative.

The initiative, which comes months after Afreximbank acquired equity in his C.R.E.A.M Platform, was officially unveiled at the UN@80 program in Abuja, where the Creative Alliance for Peace was also launched.

The NYPD project serves as a national call encouraging Nigerians to document and celebrate positive actions happening in their communities.

Through the NYPD portal, Individuals featured in uploaded videos can win ₦1,000,000 Grant. Uploaders receive ₦250,000 Grant. Rewards will be issued weekly as part of a large-scale campaign to spotlight and reward positive impact nationwide.

“After the C.R.E.A.M Platform rewards the NYPD’ians, the winning entries are transferred to the Creative Alliance for Peace for further amplification, development, and community deployment,” a statement on the https://nypd.creamplatform.com portal, which is now open for entries from participants from across Nigeria.

The alliance will also steer projects toward renewable energy solutions and sustainability-driven impact nationwide.

According to D’banj, the NYPD initiative aims to redirect national attention toward progress, innovation, and the people driving change.

He said, “When you talk about the creative industry, we all know that today, content is the biggest export that we have as a nation. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough strong alliances or platforms where the youths can effectively access support.

“Africa is the biggest when it comes to creativity and we have not even scratched 20%. I think it is so important to come together to have that voice.

“We’re moving and the movement is called Nigerian Youths Positively Driven (NYPD). With it, we have created the alliance and we now need the youths who are positively driven to jump on it.”