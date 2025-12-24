Delap, Estevao may return for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expects both Liam Delap and Estevao to be available when in-form Aston Villa visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Delap has recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained during the draw with Bournemouth on December 6 when it seemed the £30 million ($40.5 million) striker could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

The 22-year-old has yet to score his first Premier League goal since moving from Ipswich in the transfer window, having missed around 10 weeks of the season, mostly with a groin problem suffered on his first home start in August.

The return of Estevao, who has not played since coming on as a late substitute in the December 13 win over Everton, also bolsters Maresca’s options.

“Estevao is available for Saturday and also Liam Delap,” Maresca said. “We didn’t know exactly how long (Delap) needed to be out. Very happy for both.”

Saturday’s match will see two of England’s leading number 10s in opposition, with Villa’s Morgan Rogers up against Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as they both look to cement their international spot ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Rogers has been in fine form for third-placed Villa this season but Maresca was happy to stand by his man, saying: “I love Cole and Cole is my player. It’s a good option for (England manager) Thomas Tuchel) but in the end it’s his decision.”

Reece James has impressed for fourth-placed Chelsea following several injury-blighted campaigns and was instrumental in the Blues coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Newcastle.

Maresca, asked whether James is behaving like the captain he wants, replied: “Absolutely, yes. He is growing in terms of leadership, in terms of playing more minutes. This is why we are happy, because first of all he can be fit and healthy, and then because he can be a leader.

“He is one of the main players. He’s an academy player, he’s the captain. When he’s fit, he’s one of the best players we have, no doubt.”