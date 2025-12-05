Delta Deputy Speaker donates N1b for Christmas celebrations

A fresh wave of political philanthropy has swept through Delta State following the announcement that former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, has released ₦1 billion to support residents during the Christmas season.

Speaking with journalists in Asaba on Friday, Comrade Mathias Ogochukwu Osanebi, younger brother to the lawmaker, said the donation was driven by a desire to “restore joy, hope and comfort” to families battered by the economic downturn.

As the distribution begins, thousands of Deltans are expected to benefit from the ₦1bn Christmas intervention, saying the gesture is timely relief amid biting economic hardship.

He described Osanebi as “a compassionate leader whose generosity is rooted in love for the people, and not political ambition.”

According to him, the initiative includes trailer-loads of rice, cows, goats, groundnut oil, tinned tomatoes, cash gifts, and other essentials to help families celebrate Christmas “with dignity.”

He added that Osanebi also continues his yearly tradition of car gifts to youths, widows, community influencers and supporters.

Mathias Osanebi insisted that his brother directed the formation of a “credible and responsible team” to ensure fairness and accountability in the distribution.

Mathias himself emphasised the economic context, saying, “At a time when Nigerians are facing severe challenges, my brother believes an act of kindness, no matter the size, can restore happiness.”

According to him, Osanebi’s Christmas largesse will certainly bring joy to many households, framing the gesture as humanitarian for many struggling families across Delta State.

He said the timing of the donation overshadowed the soaring prices of food, energy and transportation, making Christmas celebrations joyful for thousands across the board.

In other news, the Delta State police command has announced it arrested a suspected serial killer and a prison escapee who has been linked to multiple violent crimes in the past.

The suspect, Michael Ezenwai, was apprehended by the Agbor Police Division of the state on October 24, 2025, while attempting to sell a stolen phone.

Meanwhile, further checks revealed the phone belonged to a woman who was later found dead in her apartment.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to murdering her during a robbery at her residence on October 23, 2025.

Ezenwai has been linked to multiple violent crimes, including a 2020 rape and murder case involving a university student.

Commenting on the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Bright Edafe, said the command swiftly took action after receiving a distress call.

“On the 24th of October 2025, the DPO Agbor received a complaint that one Michael Ezenwai was trying to sell a suspected stolen phone.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene and immediately arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed that he brought the phone from Libya,” he said.