Delta North leaders tell Nwoko Anioma State must stay in South-South

A major political push by Senator Ned Nwoko to situate a future Anioma State within the South-East geopolitical zone suffered a decisive blow on Sunday, as lawmakers representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Delta State House of Assembly and the nine local government chairmen from the district jointly rejected the proposal, declaring it “unacceptable, ahistorical, and contrary to the collective identity of the Anioma people.”

In a strongly worded statement signed by the legislators and council bosses, the Delta North leaders reaffirmed their “total and unequivocal” support for the creation of Anioma State but made it clear that the state must remain within the South-South region, where the people are “historically, geographically, and administratively located.”

The intervention marks the most coordinated political pushback yet against suggestions—widely linked to Senator Nwoko—that the long-standing Anioma agitation should be aligned with the South-East in ongoing national conversations about state creation.

The leaders said they reached their resolution after “extensive deliberations” on the revived national debate over new states.

According to them, the struggle for Anioma State is not a recent political invention, but “a generational pursuit aimed at securing political identity, cultural preservation, and accelerated development.”

“Our quest for a distinct and autonomous Anioma State is not a fleeting political venture but a legitimate aspiration deeply rooted in history, championed by our revered forebears,” the statement read.

“The creation of Anioma State is a matter of justice, equity, and a necessary step towards fulfilling the political and developmental destiny of the Anioma people.”

They reiterated that Anioma State must be carved strictly from the existing nine LGAs in Delta North—Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North-East, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ukwuani—with Asaba as the proposed state capital.

The leaders pledged to deploy their full political influence to advance the creation of the state but drew a bold red line on any attempt to reclassify or merge Anioma with the South-East.

“We vehemently oppose any proposed move or merger with any part of the South-East geopolitical zone,” they declared. “Anioma is, and must remain, in the South-South.

The Anioma people are historically, geographically, and administratively aligned with the South-South. This position is deeply rooted in our heritage and is non-negotiable.”

The statement appears to be a direct repudiation of Nwoko’s recent advocacy—which critics say is driven by political sentiment rather than historical realities.

While Nwoko has argued that cultural affinities tie Anioma to the Igbo-speaking South-East, Sunday’s declaration shows that the main political bloc in Delta North is unwilling to gamble with existing geopolitical alignments.

The Delta North leaders, however, insisted they will remain united in “protecting the collective interest and identity of the Anioma nation,” even as the National Assembly considers submissions on new state creation.