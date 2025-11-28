Democracy under strain as fresh coup hits W’Africa, draws condemnations

Brigadier General Denis N'Canha (C), head of the military office of the presidency gives a press conference at the General Staff of the Armed Forces on November 26, 2025. Gunfire was heard Wednesday outside Guinea-Bissau's presidential palace just three days after the country's presidential and legislative elections, with both major candidates have claimed victory, an AFP journalist on the scene witnessed. People were seen running in a crowd gathered outside the palace as the shots were heard. (Photo by Patrick MEINHARDT / AFP)

• Nigeria decries ‘unconstitutional’ takeover in Guinea-Bissau

• Soldiers suspend polls, depose President Embaló as panic grips Bissau

• AU, ECOWAS, Elders Forum condemn coup, demand release of detained officials

• FG confirms Jonathan’s safe exit after monitoring tense elections

NIGERIA and regional observer missions yesterday condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau, warning that the takeover threatens democratic order across West Africa as soldiers suspended the electoral process, deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and triggered panic in the capital.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria said it learnt of the development “with profound dismay and deep concern.”

It denounced what it described as an unconstitutional change of government, insisting that the takeover amounts to “a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means.”

The government said the military action undermines democratic progress and constitutional order not only in Guinea-Bissau but across the region. It demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional rule, alongside guarantees for the safety and release of all detainees.

Nigeria also urged the military authorities to ensure the security of election observers still in the country, stressing that their official duties must not be compromised.

Calling for restraint from all actors, the government said the democratic process must be allowed to reach its lawful conclusion. It reiterated that those behind the coup would be held accountable, warning that their actions risk plunging the country into deeper instability and reversing years of hard-won democratic gains.

The statement affirmed that Nigeria, as a key member of ECOWAS and the African Union, would work with regional and international partners to ensure a swift return to normalcy.

Tensions escalated hours before the expected announcement of provisional results from Guinea-Bissau’s hotly contested presidential poll when a group of army officers declared on state television that they had seized power and deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló. The statement, read by military spokesperson Diniz N’Tchama, said the officers had suspended the electoral process, closed the country’s borders and imposed a curfew.

The officers, who identified themselves as the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order, gave no indication of Embaló’s whereabouts or whether he had been taken into custody. It also remained unclear how much support they command within Guinea-Bissau’s notoriously fractious armed forces.

According to Reuters, the military justified the takeover as a response to a supposed destabilisation plot involving “certain national politicians” and “well-known national and foreign drug barons,” as well as alleged attempts to manipulate the election results.

Gunfire was reported near key government installations, including the electoral commission, presidential palace and interior ministry, shortly before the announcement. Witnesses said the shooting lasted about an hour, triggering panic in the capital. “People are running everywhere,” a Bissau driver told Reuters. No casualties had been confirmed at press time.

General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces was taking over the leadership of the country until further notice.”

In a phone call with France24, incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said, “I have been deposed.”

He was reportedly inside a building behind military headquarters “with the chief of staff and the minister of the interior,” according to AFP.

Both Embalo and opposition candidate Fernando Dias had already claimed victory in Sunday’s polls, with provisional results expected yesterday.

The military claimed it uncovered a plot involving “national drug lords” and the importation of weapons “to alter the constitutional order.”

Later yesterday, military authorities announced that the country’s borders had been reopened. “All borders are now open,” General Lansana Mansali, Inspector General of the Armed Forces, told AFP.

More than 6,700 security personnel, including members of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force, had been deployed for the elections amid widespread political tension.

THE Heads of the African Union Election Observation Mission, the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission and the West African Elders Forum have condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, warning that it undermines the country’s democratic gains.

In a joint statement signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and the head of the ECOWAS Mission, Issifu Kamara, the observers praised the “orderly and peaceful conclusion” of the November 23 elections and commended voters, polling staff and security personnel for their professionalism.

They, however, expressed “deep concern” over the coup announcement, describing it as a blatant attempt to derail the democratic process. The missions urged the African Union and ECOWAS to take urgent steps to restore constitutional order and demanded the immediate release of all detained officials, including those involved in managing the election.

“We express concern about the arrests of top officials including those that are in charge of the electoral process and urge the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials to allow the country’s electoral process to proceed to its conclusion,” the statement said.

THE Federal Government yesterday confirmed that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has safely left Guinea-Bissau following the military coup that toppled the country’s government.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, told journalists in Abuja that “Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau.”

Jonathan, who led the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission, was in the country monitoring Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections when soldiers seized power.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Filipe Nyusi, former president of Mozambique and Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission; Issifu Kamara, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission; and Jonathan condemned the coup, calling it a direct attempt to derail Guinea-Bissau’s democratic process.

They urged residents to remain calm and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the country “during this sensitive period,” stressing the need to preserve peace, stability and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people.