Deployment to Nigeria’s extreme border challenging but necessary – Chief of Naval Staff

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has described deployment of personnel to the extreme flank of Nigeria’s North-Eastern border as challenging but necessary to secure the nation’s territorial integrity.

The CNS also said such deployment is imperative to control the waterways in the Lake Chad Basin. Abbas made the remarks during a luncheon he organised for the officers and men of the Naval Base Lake Chad (NBLC) and 196 Amphibious Battalion which are co-located in Baga, Borno State.

The CNS was accompanied by the Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral M.B. Katagum and the Chief of Logistics, Rear Admiral S.H. Abdullahi. He said that the Nigerian Navy remained fully committed to denying the terrorists the use of the Lake Chad waterways through sustained and coordinated operations in synergy sister services and other security agencies.

The Director of Navy Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said, in a statement, on Friday, that the Naval chief undertook a boat ride on the Lake Chad, which had recently been cleared by the Base to restore navigation, and revive economic activities in the area.

Earlier, at the Headquarters of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, briefed the CNS on the recent gains made by the Joint Task Force (JTF), the current challenges and future plans.

Abubakar highlighted the contributions of the land, maritime and air components, explaining that seamless joint offensives had severely degraded the insurgents’ capabilities.

The CNS commended the TC and all the officers and men of OPHK, assuring them that the challenges will be addressed expeditiously. Meanwhile, the Military High Command has said it is aware of terrorists relocating from their strongholds to others communities following the recent U.S.-Nigeria joint airstrikes on their positions in Sokoto, and subsequent troops’ pressure on them.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, who stated this while giving update on troops achievements in 2025, also said that the purported influx of armed herders into certain communities was being viewed seriously as Intelligence, Surveillance, and

Reconnaissance (ISR) assets were actively monitoring terrorists movements across various operational theatres.

Onoja said the movements have been identified and are currently being tracked, urging communities to maintain composure, vigilance, and cooperate with security agencies.