Deputy Senate President, others to grace Bashir investiture ceremony

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) is set to confer its highest leadership mantle on Dr. Aminu Muhammad Bashir, FNIQS, who will be formally invested as the 28th President of the Institute during its 31st Biennial Conference and General Meeting scheduled to hold from November 19th to 22nd, 2025, at the Nigeria Army Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja.

The grand investiture ceremony, which marks a new chapter in the leadership of the Institute, will attract an array of distinguished guests, including H.E. Ahmadu Adamu Muazu, former Governor of Bauchi State, who will serve as Chairman of the Occasion; Distinguished Senator Barau I. Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, as Special Guest of Honour; and His Royal Highness Turakin Ringim, Alhaji Yusuf Turaki, as Royal Father of the Day.

Dr. Aminu Muhammad Bashir, a highly respected professional and scholar, brings over 25 years of private practice experience and a decade of academic engagement to his new role. His rich educational background—comprising a B.Sc. in Quantity Surveying, M.Sc. in Project Management, and Ph.D. in Quantity Surveying—underscores his depth of expertise and commitment to professional excellence.

Within the NIQS, Dr. Aminu has served in various leadership capacities, including General Secretary, Deputy Chairman, and Chairman of the Kano State Chapter, as well as Secretary, International Affairs, and Secretary General at the national level. His contributions have consistently reflected a passion for advancing the Quantity Surveying profession in Nigeria and beyond.

As he assumes the presidency, Dr. Bashir’s vision is anchored on promoting professional excellence, strengthening capacity development, and enhancing the Institute’s contribution to national economic growth through cost management, infrastructure delivery, and sustainable development practices.

The 31st Biennial Conference, themed “Rebuilding Nigeria: Enhancing National Development Through Fiscal Reforms, Infrastructure Planning, and the New Governance Imperative,” provides the perfect backdrop for this investiture—symbolizing a renewal of leadership, purpose, and collective resolve to position the Quantity Surveying profession as a key driver of Nigeria’s development agenda.