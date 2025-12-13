Detained Soldiers: Arise urges FG to consider military action against Burkina Faso

A former senator representing Ekiti North, Ayodele Arise, has urged the Federal Government to go beyond diplomatic engagement in securing the release of Nigerian soldiers detained in Burkina Faso, saying the option of military action should not be ruled out.

Arise made the remarks on Saturday while appearing on an Arise Television programme, where he argued that Nigeria must project strength in dealing with neighbouring countries on security-related matters. According to him, a clear signal of readiness to act could compel the Burkinabe authorities to reconsider their position.

“I think we should move and do something. As a matter of fact, once they are aware that we want to do that, I am sure that the man who is president there will have a rethink because they are our neighbours,” he said.

While acknowledging that the Nigerian Armed Forces are currently stretched by insurgency and banditry at home, Arise said the country must still assert itself regionally. “Yes, we should be friendly with our neighbours, but at the same time we should let them know that they can’t be messing with our country,” he added.

The former lawmaker drew parallels with Israel’s 1976 Entebbe Raid in Uganda, which he described as an example of decisive action forcing a change in stance by a host country.

Arise’s comments came a day after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed that the 11 Nigerian military personnel detained in Burkina Faso remain in custody following an emergency landing by a Nigerian Air Force aircraft. Tuggar spoke to journalists at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, where he said discussions were ongoing to resolve the matter.

“We are discussing how we can resolve this delicate matter as quickly as possible, and we’re talking. So it’s something that is being handled diplomatically,” the minister said.

He also clarified that the C-130 aircraft involved had no link to Nigeria’s recent military intervention in the Republic of Benin, following reports that the detained officers were suspected of involvement in a rescue mission connected to a failed coup.

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Emile Zerbo, had earlier said the aircraft violated national procedures by entering the country’s airspace without authorisation, a claim that Nigerian officials have disputed.

Arise also defended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to approve military intervention in the Republic of Benin, dismissing claims that the President acted hastily or breached constitutional provisions by not immediately informing the National Assembly.

Beyond the regional security issue, the former senator commented on domestic legislative practices, particularly the Senate’s adoption of the ‘take-a-bow-and-go’ method during the screening of ambassadorial nominees. He said the approach, while not unlawful, deprived lawmakers of the opportunity to interrogate nominees on their suitability for sensitive diplomatic roles.

“There are two ways to look at that. It is either the President and the security agencies have done a good job of due diligence of the candidates, and the Senators have read their profiles, resumes, achievements and contributions to national development,” he said.

He added that deeper engagement during screenings would benefit both lawmakers and the public. “But many of us will prefer that the Senate ask questions. Let the nominees justify the nomination from Mr President because he himself can’t know every one of them,” Arise said.