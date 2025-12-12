Digital transformation enhances visibility, says Rotary District 9111

Members of the Rotary International District 9111 have identified digital storytelling as a means to authentically showcase the breadth of its humanitarian impact.

They spoke recently during the Public Image Seminar held at the Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.Themed, “Strengthening Rotary’s credibility and visibility through strategic communication,” District 9111 Governor, Henry Akinyele, observed that “public image is not just about visibility; it is about authenticity and transparency,” urging Rotarians to communicate their impact truthfully to bridge the gap between the organisation’s extensive service and public perception.

The Chairman of the District 9111 Public Image Committee and Past President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Otun Olalekan stated: “Today’s seminar aims to strengthen Rotary’s external perception by equipping leaders with the tools to effectively communicate Rotary’s value, credibility, and impact.”

He emphasised the vital role of Public Image Coordinators and Club Chairpersons in shaping how Rotary, its members and projects are perceived by both internal and external audiences.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that “clubs should become encouraged to adopt a ‘Storytelling Anchor’ approach, structuring all content around a two-part narrative: identifying a specific community challenge and then illustrating Rotary’s responsive partnerships and successful outcomes.”

To demonstrate the effectiveness of this strategy, the Managing Director of Ritemate Technology Limited, Jide Ogunleye, presented three local success stories.

The Publisher, Marketing Edge Magazine, John Ajayi, represented by the Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Ralph Tathagatga, noted: “In response to low digital engagement, the image makers should emphasise the adoption of high-impact content formats, especially short videos and reels, over lengthy reports.”