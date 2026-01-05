Diri assures Bayelsans of steady power supply

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has assured the people of Bayelsa State that by January 2026, they will enjoy steady electricity. He stated that Bayelsa State had been in darkness for about 29 years, urging the people to rejoice because God gave them a governor who wants to give them Independent Power Plants (IPP).

Diri, who disclosed this yesterday at the Mgbidi 2026 crusade of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, themed “What God has determined shall be done,” held at the Chosen International Secondary School Complex, Mgbidi, Imo State, said the people would not depend on the national grid anymore.

According to the governor, the people need electricity for everything they want to do. He added that the people are happy that they have good roads, including dual-carriage roads.

“Bayelsa is a state blessed with oil and gas; we have so much gas, yet we are in darkness. The government procured eight gas turbines; six of them are already installed.”

Diri further stressed that his administration is building a new city called New Yenegoa with dual roads in the place, as well as a new stadium that would contain 30,000 people.

The governor said that when things are done for the people, God is involved, stressing that no matter the opposition, “the power that you have is much greater than the power that is in them.”

The governor also used the occasion to reflect on the death of his deputy, Dr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. He noted that all mortals would die one day, but it must be approved by God. He regretted that the state ended 2025 on a very sad note.

Diri said, “In 2025, I lost one of my cabinet members, the Commissioner for Women Affairs. As if that was not enough, towards the end of the year, on December 11, 2025, tragedy struck, and I lost my second-in-command, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. So, we ended the year on a very bad note in my state.”