Diri orders compulsory health check on cabinet members

Bayelsa wins $400,000 UNICEF prize

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has directed the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, to ensure that every member of the state executive council undergoes compulsory medical check.

Speaking during the first state executive council meeting in 2026, Diri said the directive became imperative considering the recent death of the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Diri said that, as public officers with a hectic schedule, they must undergo regular health checks to ensure they are medically fit at all times and to prevent avoidable death.

The governor noted that although death was inevitable, humans can take preventive measures to enjoy good health and a long life. He disclosed that an autopsy on the late deputy governor had been conducted and that the result would be made public at the right time.

While cautioning against politicising the death of the state’s number two man, he stated that a burial committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) had been constituted, and a date for the funeral would be announced soon.

His words: “We thank everyone who grieved with us and pray that in 2026, we will celebrate and not mourn.

“All of us must be careful about our health so we can prevent avoidable death. Members of the State Executive Council should go and do compulsory medical checks. This is a directive that must be carried out.

“I directed that an autopsy be conducted, and the result is ready. At the right time, we will make it public.

“While we were mourning, some people were politicising the death of our deputy governor instead of showing love and compassion. This was not expected in our state.”

At the meeting, the Commissioner for Health presented an award plaque and a dummy cheque of $400,000 won by Bayelsa as first runner-up in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge for the South-South region. The leadership challenge in the health sector is funded by UNICEF, Dangote Group, and other international bodies.