Disco battles climate change, plants trees in Bauchi school

Disturbed by the devastating effects of climate change, particularly windstorms, erosion, and heat, the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) has launched a tree-planting campaign around schools in the Bauchi metropolis.

Speaking after planting of trees at the Kobi Primary School on Thursday, the JED State Operating Officer in Bauchi, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Danbata, said that the electric firm has decided to channel some of its corporate social responsibilities (CSR) to addressing climate change by planting trees to protect the environment.

According to him, trees have been planted in schools to show the young generations the importance of trees in combating the negative impact of climate change.

JED Plc also distributed writing materials to pupils at Kobi Primary School in the Bauchi metropolis, while cautioning them on the dangers of toying with electric appliances around them.

Danbata added that the firm has also conducted safety awareness campaigns in various communities within the franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, and Plateau.

He charged other well-to-do organisations and individuals to inculcate the habit of giving back to the society that has contributed to their growth. “Find a way, no matter how little it is, give back to society,” he said.

Also, the headmaster of the School, Garba Bappa Turaki, lauded the Disco for its contribution to the environment and education of the young generation. He said, “We have not seen any organisation or agency that has considered this school for a tree planting campaign.

“We are glad that the JED has chosen this school to benefit from their CSR. We assured them we are going to nurture these trees and take ownership.”

In other news, the Lagos State Government, through the Office of Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), has announced its participation at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, with a strong spotlight on the 80 million Clean Cookstoves (CCS) and four billion Tree Planting Project, the world’s largest UNFCCC Article 6.4-approved clean energy and reforestation initiative.

As part of its global climate leadership agenda, Lagos will feature prominently at the Climate Innovation Zone, hosted by the Climate Action, the official business and investment partner platform of COP. This strategic collaboration positions Lagos among a select group of African subnational governments demonstrating actionable climate leadership, sustainable urban transition, and investment-ready solutions.

The Lagos State Government’s plan for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs Titi Oshodi.