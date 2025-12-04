Dogara commends Musa’s appointment as Defence Minister

Yakubu Dogara (piShehu Buba over their attacks on Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State

Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has lauded the appointment of General Christopher Musa (Rtd) as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, describing it as a timely and strategic choice for the nation.

Dogara noted that General Musa’s career in the Nigerian Armed Forces has been defined by discipline, courage, and an unshakable commitment to the protection of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said the new Defence Minister’s wealth of operational experience and tested leadership will be invaluable in strengthening the country’s defence institutions and addressing the nation’s pressing security challenges.

According to Dogara, General Musa’s appointment is a recognition of his outstanding service and a call to greater responsibility.

He expressed confidence that Musa will bring reforms, modernization, and renewed vigor to the Defence Ministry, ensuring that Nigeria’s military remains resilient, adaptive, and capable of confronting emerging threats.

Dogara emphasized that under Musa’s leadership, the Defence Ministry will foster stronger collaboration between the armed forces and civilian institutions, thereby enhancing trust and cooperation in the collective effort to secure the nation.

The former Speaker prayed for divine wisdom and guidance for General Musa, affirming that his tenure will contribute significantly to national peace, unity, and stability.

He noted that with the support of President Bola Tinubu and other critical stakeholders, Nigeria’s fight against insurgency and insecurity is poised to witness a decisive turnaround that will earn the applause of citizens across the country.