Dominion City to hold nationwide crusade in Abuja December 5

The Dominion City Global Ministries has announced plans for its annual Night of Glory crusade, which is scheduled to be held on 5 December 2025 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The programme, which will run from 7 p.m. till dawn, is themed “Raising Leaders, Transforming Society.” According to the organisers, this year’s edition will bring together ministers, gospel artistes, and evangelists from across the world for a night of worship and national intercession.

Dr. Nobert Onaga, who represented the Founder and President of Dominion City Global, Rev. Dr. David Ogbueli, while speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, said that the event had remained a platform for renewal and social impact for over twenty years.

“This gathering is not only about worship; it is about healing, impartation, and transformation,” he said. “We believe that this year’s meeting will also be an opportunity to pray for Nigeria and seek divine intervention in our nation’s affairs.”

The programme will feature performances and ministrations by Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Ebuka Songs, Minister GUC, Theophilus Sunday, Anthony Kani, Sumisola Agbebi-Okeleye, and Kaestrings. International preachers, Daniel Scott from Germany and Andres Bisonni from Argentina, are also expected to minister alongside Rev. Ogbueli and other clerics.

Dr. Ijedinma Nwankwo, Presiding Pastor of Dominion City, Northern Nigeria, encouraged Nigerians to attend the event with expectation. “Whatever God is set to do that night will touch every area of life. We started the year with God; we must end it with Him,” he said.

Speaking on logistics, Pastor Scholars Olapade, Senior Pastor of Dominion City Lagos, said arrangements had been made for transportation, medical care, and security. “Free buses will operate from major locations in Abuja and nearby areas such as Suleja and Nasarawa to the stadium,” he noted.

Dr. Utchay Odims, the International Programme Director, disclosed that in addition to worship and teaching sessions, the event would also include leadership and skills development activities under the National Youth Transformation Project.

Founded in 1996 by Rev. Ogbueli in Enugu State, Dominion City has grown into an international Christian ministry with branches in over ten countries, including the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Canada, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ministry said the Night of Glory remains central to its mission of developing leaders and fostering positive change in society.