Don links food security challenge to water scarcity, climate change, banditry

Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Simeon Ortuanya, has said that water scarcity, climate change and banditry are seriously undermining the country’s food security, peace and economic stability.

He stated that water, agriculture and security were “three critical pillars of Nigeria’s food system,” regretting, however, that these have come under severe pressure due to climate change, environmental degradation and rising insecurity.

He said: “Water scarcity threatens agricultural productivity, climate change has disrupted rainfall patterns, and banditry has displaced thousands of farmers. These realities are directly undermining food security, peace, health and economic stability.”

Ortuanya spoke during the 2025 Policy Day of Environment for Development (EfD) Nigeria, organised by the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre, Environment for Development (REPRC -ED) Nigeria, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, yesterday.

The event, which featured top policymakers, academics, security agencies and development partners, made a strong call for Nigeria to urgently strengthen policies on natural capital management, water security, climate-smart agriculture and food systems resilience.

It featured the presentation of three major research studies addressing water scarcity, climate-smart agriculture and the impact of armed banditry on food security.

Ortuanya, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (UNEC), Prof. J. U. J. Onwumere, urged participants to chart new pathways for sustainable water, agriculture and food security policies in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme, “Sustaining Natural Capital: Policy Strategies for Sustainable Agriculture and Urban Water Systems,” he said it aligns with the university’s commitment to producing evidence-based research for national development.

He commended REPRC-EfD Nigeria for generating research that supports policy solutions in water management, climate-smart agriculture and the socio-economic impacts of insecurity.