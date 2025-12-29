Don’t compromise your faith, focus on Jesus, Kumuyi tells members

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministries, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has admonished members of the church not to compromise their faith for anything, but to keep looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of their faith.

His admonition came yesterday as he was rounding off the December Retreat programme of the church, which ran from December 24 to 28.

Speaking on the theme “Looking unto Jesus,” Kumuyi said members should take everything they were taught during the five-day event to heart and focus their minds on Jesus, assuring them that everything they need, whether spiritual or physical, is in Jesus.

He stressed that the moment they look away from following Jesus, they would sink like Peter, who was commanded to walk on the waters by Jesus, but immediately shifted his attention away from Jesus, and began to sink.

According to Kumuyi, what gave victory to the fathers of faith in the Bible was their focus on the Lord Jesus Christ. Reminding them that trials and temptations would come their way as believers.

He said: “Keep on looking unto Jesus like Abraham. In any situation, don’t look at that condition; look unto Jesus. If your mind is full of Christ and you are filled with his picture, he cannot fail you. Jesus is light, and whatever the situation or circumstances, you need to leave sin behind and anything that will impede your journey; lay them aside.

You will lose your blessings if you go with a life of unseriousness.”