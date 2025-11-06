Don’t panic, we’re tackling terror, protecting religious freedom, FG tells Nigerians

The Federal Government on Thursday assured Nigerians that it is responding decisively to recent security concerns and urged citizens to remain calm, saying there is no cause for panic as efforts to contain terrorism intensify.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

He said the government remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and ensuring that the constitutional right to freedom of worship is upheld without fear or intimidation.

Idris acknowledged ongoing incidents of violent extremism in some parts of the country but stressed that security agencies are actively addressing the situation in collaboration with regional neighbours and international partners.

“The killing of even one Nigerian is of concern to the Government of Nigeria,” he said. “Our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to worship without hindrance, and we are fully committed to that.”

The minister dismissed suggestions of instability within the administration, insisting that President Bola Tinubu and members of the Federal Executive Council are calm, focused and united.

“Yes, there are security issues; yes, people are being killed in some areas. But government is responding — and doing so with the utmost sense of responsibility,” he said. “There is no panic mode here. The President is calm; the Council is calm. Government is stable.”

Idris said Nigeria continues to work closely with neighbouring countries and global partners, including the United States, to curb terrorism, secure porous borders, and strengthen intelligence-sharing.

“Issues of terrorism and violent extremism are not tackled by one country alone. We are engaging regional and international partners, and diplomatic channels are being used appropriately,” he stated.

He added that the government would continue to reinforce directives to security agencies to maintain order and protect citizens nationwide.

“We will continue to impress on our security agencies to maintain law and order wherever they are,” he said. “Whatever concerns there are, the Government of Nigeria will take care of them.”

Idris reaffirmed that Nigeria’s tradition of religious tolerance would be preserved and that the country would continue to welcome international support while ensuring responses remain consistent with national sovereignty and dignity.