Don’t politicise defence, military intelligence expert tells Presidency

Warns against Matawalle oversight of Musa

A retired Army intelligence officer and national security strategist, Captain Umar Babangida Aliyu, has cautioned the Presidency against what he describes as creeping political control of Nigeria’s defence architecture, warning that recent administrative decisions could limit the effectiveness of the new Defence Minister, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), and undermine confidence within the armed forces.

Aliyu, who spoke with The Guardian on Wednesday in a detailed assessment of Nigeria’s security leadership, said President Bola Tinubu’s retention of Bello Matawalle as Minister of State in a structure that appears to place him above Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, represents “an avoidable organisational misstep” at a time the country is struggling to regain the initiative against insurgents, bandits and criminal networks.

He acknowledged that federal cabinet appointments are the prerogative of the President and do not require military experience.

However, he said that Musa’s background from counter-insurgency command in the North-East to leading the armed forces makes him “a timely and credible choice” for the defence portfolio.

He said that early reactions within the military community show confidence in Musa’s discipline-driven style and that the former CDS deserves the freedom to implement reforms without political obstruction.

What fuels discomfort, Aliyu noted, is the decision to saddle a career four-star general with a political overseer who has no command experience.

“I find it suspect that a Chief of Defence Staff, who was subordinate to a Minister of State, will now become Minister of Defence and still have that same Minister of State sitting above him.

“Why impose someone on him, especially when that person comes with antecedents that do not align with what Musa represents?” Umar said.

The retired officer emphasised that the Ministry of Defence is run through established civil-service processes and bureaucratic engagement, areas where Musa, newly retired, must quickly adapt.

According to him, the proper support structure should be drawn from senior civil servants whom the minister trusts, not a politically imposed deputy.

He warned that arbitrary pairings at the apex of the defence sector “breed confusion, erode morale and send the wrong signals to serving officers who already believe political shortcuts destroy careers.”

Aliyu, therefore, urged young officers to resist the temptation of political patronage, saying that the military profession is built on sequence, merit and credibility.

The security strategist, while stressing that his comments are institutional rather than personal, insisted that Musa deserves “a clean slate” to select a support team aligned with his strategic goals.

He further criticised what he called a superficial interpretation of defence governance in recent media coverage, warning that poorly informed commentary risks distorting national-security debates.

His intervention, he said, was driven by concern for institutional integrity at a time when “Nigeria cannot afford experimentation.”