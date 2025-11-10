Driver unconscious as vehicle on one-way collides with commercial bus

A grievous motor collision occurred along Kudirat Abiola Way by Clay Bus Stop, inward Radio Junction on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, when a Toyota Highlander Jeep (registration number SMK 343 JV), recklessly navigating against the authorised traffic direction, crashed head-on into a (Korope) with registration number MUS 662 YG.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Highlander Jeep, driven at an excessive and unlawful speed while traversing a prohibited one-way corridor, violently rammed into the oncoming commercial mini-bus, resulting in a devastating impact that left the mini-bus driver unconscious and both vehicles severely damaged.

In a statement, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said LASTMA operatives, who arrived at the scene within minutes, promptly initiated emergency rescue efforts.

Demonstrating commendable professionalism and swift coordination, LASTMA officers extricated the unconscious mini-bus driver, administered immediate first aid, and ensured his urgent transfer to a medical facility for advanced treatment.

To ensure proper handling of the incident, security operatives from the Alausa Police Division were invited by LASTMA officials to take over the case for a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The accidented Highlander Jeep was towed to the LASTMA Yard in Alausa, while the commercial mini-bus was transferred to the Alausa Police Division for further investigative procedures.

For safety and traffic management purposes, LASTMA personnel cordoned off the accident scene to prevent secondary mishaps and facilitate seamless recovery operations.

Following the successful evacuation of both vehicles and debris, the affected corridor was reopened, restoring smooth vehicular movement across the axis.

General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, strongly denounced the reckless and life-threatening act of driving against traffic, describing it as “a conscious act of lethal negligence tantamount to attempted manslaughter.”

He emphasised that: “Driving in the opposite direction of traffic is as deadly as wielding a weapon. Any motorist who willfully violates the one-way restriction is not merely breaching the law but deliberately endangering the lives of innocent road users. Such behaviour will continue to attract the most severe sanctions under the law.”

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s uncompromising commitment to upholding traffic discipline and enforcing all traffic laws with absolute impartiality.

He assured that habitual violators and reckless motorists would face the full wrath of the law, serving as a deterrent to others.

The General Manager also extended his heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured mini-bus driver. He commended the bravery, vigilance, and professionalism of LASTMA operatives whose swift intervention averted a potential fatality and ensured the rapid restoration of normal traffic flow.