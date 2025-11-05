DSS dismisses 115 personnel as bandits attack Niger Rep

New DHQ spokesman seeks media support to counter divisive narratives

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed 115 personnel as part of its ongoing internal reforms aimed at upholding professionalism and integrity within the service.

This was as gunmen, suspected to be bandits, yesterday attacked a House of Representatives member for Borgu and Agwara Federal Constituency in Niger State, Jafaru Ali.

Meanwhile, the new Director Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen Sumaila Uba, is seeking the collaboration of the media in countering divisive narratives, celebrating stories of valour and sacrifices of the armed forces.

In a statement on its official X handle, @OfficialDSSNG, the service said the dismissals took place over a period of time and were part of broader efforts to sanitise its ranks.

It cautioned members of the public against dealing with individuals who had been dismissed but continue to pose as active operatives.

“In addition to earlier disclaimers on the duo of Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the service finds it necessary to warn citizens of the fraudulent activities of some of these persons still posing as DSS personnel,” the statement reads.

The secret police urged the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a DSS operative before engaging in any official dealings. It added that the names of all dismissed personnel had been published on the DSS official website, www.dss.gov.ng for reference and transparency.

The Guardian gathered that the attack on the lawmaker occurred at Kuble village along the Agwara/Babana road about 1.00pm while he was on his way to meet constituents over developmental projects planned for the area.

According to sources, the assailants opened fire on the convoy, leaving several people injured. The security personnel attached to the lawmaker reportedly sustained serious injuries during the ambush.

“The member and his entourage are receiving treatment,” a source familiar with the incident confirmed.

It was gathered that soldiers had since been mobilised to the area to rescue those affected and restore order.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been issued by security agencies regarding the incident.

Efforts to reach the Niger State Police Command and the lawmaker’s media aide for comments were unsuccessful.

UBA, who took over from Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau, therefore, proposed a quarterly forum with the media to foster dialogue, address challenges and align efforts in the national interest.

The new DHQ spokesman stated that under his watch, DDI would operate under four strategic priorities: unity of purpose, timeliness and transparency, digital innovation, and effective media relations.

He said: “I will prioritise seamless coordination among the public relations and information directorates of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. Our strength lies in a unified narrative that amplifies the collective achievements of our services while respecting their unique identities. Regular joint briefings, shared platforms and synchronised messaging will ensure we speak with one voice. This unity of purpose is also cognisant of the need to cooperate with spokesmen of other security agencies.

“In crisis or peacetime, the public deserves accurate and timely information. We will reinforce proactive communication strategies to counter various forms of information disorders and speculative reporting. A dedicated rapid-response team will monitor and address emerging threats to our information space.”