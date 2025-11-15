Ebonyi govt releases building compliance form to end building collapse

In a bid to curb building collapse in the state, the Ebonyi State Government on Friday unveiled the Professionals Building Approval Compliance Form, designed to guide developers on regulatory and professional standards for construction projects.

Unveiling the form at a ceremony in Abakaliki, the State Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development, Chief Sunday Elechi Inyima, said the initiative aims to eliminate building collapses in the state, stressing that all developers must adhere strictly to the provisions of the form.

He explained that the form identifies six categories of professionals engaged in the built environment—including architects, civil engineers (structural), mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, town planners, and builders—whose input is necessary for approving building designs.

Chief Inyima commended Governor Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, noting that the governor has prioritized development across all sectors, including the built environment.

“We have come together to introduce an initiative that will significantly reduce building collapses within urban estates. While such incidents occur worldwide, Ebonyi is taking proactive measures to prevent them,” he said.

The unveiling was witnessed by representatives of architectural, engineering, building, and town planning professional bodies.

Speaking on behalf of the Architectural Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Architect Nwakpu John, Secretary of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, Ebonyi State, commended developers VicSunny Energy Limited and Ifeanyi Okereke for registering their projects with professionals.

He urged other developers to liaise with certified professionals to meet design requirements before submission.

“You must engage professionals to ensure your designs are compliant; otherwise, drawings could be rejected, and the cost of revisions is high,” Architect Nwakpu advised.

Engineer Eni Enyinnaya, representing the Council for Registration of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), Ebonyi State, emphasised that certified designs and adherence to professional standards ensure the longevity of any construction project.

“When building proposals are reviewed and certified by qualified professionals, and construction follows best practices, developers can be confident their investment will stand the test of time,” he said.

Chief Inyima added that the form acts as a compendium of required professional certifications for each project stage. Civil structural engineers, mechanical engineers, and electrical engineers provide technical verification to ensure all aspects of design comply with industry best practices.

Supporting the initiative, Town Planner Ndefreke Etem, PRS of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Ebonyi State, confirmed that the compliance form incorporates zoning regulations and space requirements, asserting that approved developers met these standards.

Builder Innocent Igbegube, representing the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Building, stressed that the form ensures all professionals contribute to every development, helping to prevent unforeseen structural failures.

VicSunny Energy Limited and Ifeanyi Okereke were highlighted as the first developers to meet all professional requirements for project approval under the new compliance system.