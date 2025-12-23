EDEN Group unveils EDNI to boost agriculture, health, rural incomes

Eden Moringa Group has launched EDNI Limited, an agriculture-driven marketing and empowerment platform designed to support farmers, expand access to health and agricultural products, and improve rural incomes amid Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions.

The platform was unveiled on Sunday in Abuja, where the founder and Group Chief Executive of the Eden Group, Dr Michael Ashimashiga Akologa, said EDNI was conceived as a practical, locally driven response to rising unemployment, economic hardship and pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

Akologa said the initiative was built around agriculture, value addition and inclusive wealth creation, with a focus on reaching farmers and rural dwellers who often lack access to government support and formal employment.

He attributed much of Nigeria’s economic strain to what he described as the concentration of wealth away from ordinary citizens, particularly those involved in primary production.

EDNI, he said, was structured to enable participants to earn income directly through the distribution and marketing of essential agricultural and health products.

Unlike many marketing platforms that have struggled to survive, Akologa said EDNI was anchored on an existing production base through its parent organisation, Eden Moringa Group, which operates moringa farms and processing facilities in several parts of the country.

According to him, the group cultivates more than 500 hectares of moringa and employs farmers and workers across multiple communities.